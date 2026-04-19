Sam Banks leaves the field injured during round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

RICHMOND is counting the cost of its 75-point thumping at the hands of North Melbourne, with three players adding to an already hefty injury list.

Rebound defender Sam Banks will have surgery on a broken collarbone and Maurice Rioli pulled up with a "slight" hamstring injury, with further scans required to ascertain the extent.

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Stand-in skipper Tim Taranto developed concussion symptoms at half-time, and went home early to avoid the lights and noise of Marvel Stadium, which had a shut roof for the daytime game.

Even the VFL team's scratch match against the AFL Academy was hit, with draftee Zane Peucker injuring his ankle, while Luke Trainor's reported knee injury has now been determined to be a corkie just above the joint.

Adding insult to considerable injury, the Tigers only managed 2.12 to half-time, having one more shot on goal than North Melbourne despite trailing by 39 points.

"We were dealing with a little bit at half-time. Up until then, we were right in the game, when you talk system, method and opportunity. We played the right way," coach Adem Yze said.

"We're just getting tested from someone upstairs at the moment as a footy club and a playing group, so we've just got to bandy together and galvanise as a group.

"When I say we're getting tested, we do a lot of work on our mental mastery and staying positive and not letting our emotions fluctuate, but when it just started ticking over, you could sense the pressure was building on whoever was taking the next shot.

"At half-time, you look at it and it's 2.12 to 10.3, and they're making everything count, and we weren't, it can start to affect the morale of the group. When you paint the picture at half-time, that you're winning inside 50s and time in half and contested possessions and clearances, all the main KPIs you want to be in front of, the hardest part is telling the story when the scoreboard is telling you something different, especially when it’s a young group."

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The Tigers may be boosted by the return of Tom Lynch (hamstring) for its Anzac Eve match against Melbourne, while Jacob Hopper (managed) will be available for a straight swap with Taranto.

The return of the veteran spearhead will be a much-needed boon for second-year key forward Jonty Faull, who has been battling while trying to take on the No.1 mantle, and was moved to the backline in the second half against the Roos.

"He's playing on the biggest defender every week since Lynchy (went down), and hopefully we'll have him back next week, which will help. He's just such an important part of our future that we want the ball in his hands, we want him to enjoy playing footy. We expect game day to be the best day of the week, and right now for Jonty, he's battling with it," Yze said.

"Just to release that pressure, go to play in the back half, go read the ball, jump at his marks and just get the ball in his hands. At the same time, some of our younger forwards need a hand, like Liam Fawcett.

"We just needed some experience down there. Noah's done it before, I thought he was terrific when he went down there. I could see him talking to our younger players, his leadership down there for that last quarter was really important for us."

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Alastair Clarkson threw an on-field curveball, playing bullocking forward Cam Zurhaar off half-back in a move that paid quick dividends.

"A little bit on the basis that we've had success with (Luke) Parker going back there, and as our side develops – (Colby) McKercher's pretty much (just) played half-back, so pretty much they swapped," Clarkson said.

"We want those guys to have the flexibility long-term to be able to go to different parts of the ground when things aren't going to well for us and to allow the balance of our front-end to look a little bit different.

"Is that the reason (Paul) Curtis bobs up and kicks six for us? Part of it was he would have been playing a bit of Zurhaar's position that he hasn't played before, but I think Zurhaar behind the ball was really important for us."

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North Melbourne has now won four from six games to open its season, although tougher opponents await, with Greater Western Sydney, Geelong, Sydney, Adelaide and Gold Coast to come before a mid-season bye.

"Every opponent in our eyes is tough. The last three weeks in particular, leading into this game – Brisbane is the reigning back-to-back premier, and before that, we had Carlton and Essendon with their backs against the wall," Clarkson said.

"All we want to work on is our process and method, and if we keep working at that – there were parts of the game where Richmond had their chances, and it could have looked very, very different on the scoreboard at half-time if they'd taken them. We'll just keep working on our method.

"But pleasingly, (Cooper) Trembath, I don't think he touched the ball in the first half, he still competed hard for us and went into the ruck. Just pleased that if these guys can stick to their processes, they can get themselves back into the game if they've been a little bit quiet early."