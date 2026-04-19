The match review for Saturday's round six games is in

James Sicily with Aliir Aliir and Logan Evans during Hawthorn's match against Port Adelaide in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

KEY HAWTHORN pair James Sicily and Dylan Moore have both copped one-match bans for striking, while Gold Coast defender John Noble will also miss the Anzac Day clash between the two sides on Saturday after he was charged with rough conduct.

Port Adelaide star Zak Butters, meanwhile, has been sanctioned for the 23rd time in his career, fined for striking to take his career fines tally to $52,625 (with an early plea) as he awaits Monday night's Appeals Board hearing into the finding of umpire abuse against him from last week's game.

Sicily and Moore were both cited for striking Port Adelaide's Logan Evans off the ball during Saturday evening's nail-biting win at Marvel Stadium.

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They will now miss the Hawks' match against Gold Coast in Launceston on Anzac Day, as will Noble, who has also copped a one-game ban.

Noble was charged for an incident with Essendon's Tom Edwards, which eventually led to the Bombers forward being pulled out of the game due to concussion.

Noble caught Edwards high with an elbow partway during the fourth quarter, sparking a small melee and leading to a free kick to the Bombers.

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His Suns teammate, Touk Miller, has been fined for careless contact with an umpire for a heavy collision in Saturday's match at People First Stadium.