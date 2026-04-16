Crows captain Jordan Dawson with his family, including brother Jaryd Dawson. Picture: Instagram

ADELAIDE has called for privacy for skipper Jordan Dawson and his family following the tragic passing of his brother, Jaryd.

Dawson missed training on Wednesday for what the club said was personal reasons before it emerged his brother had been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Jaryd was later found deceased in Robe in South Australia's south-east.

SA Police said there were no suspicious circumstances regarding the "sudden death" of the 35-year-old.

"The Adelaide Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Jaryd Dawson, the brother of Crows captain Jordan Dawson," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

"On behalf of the board, executive, staff, coaches and players, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Dawson family.

"Jordan is a much‑loved and respected leader, and the club will be guided by him and his family as we provide the appropriate care and support.

Jordan Dawson during Adelaide's 2026 team photo day. Picture: AFL Photos

"During this incredibly difficult time, the club asks that the Dawsons be given space and privacy.

"In particular, we respectfully request media do not contact Jordan and/or his family members directly."

The Crows are scheduled to play St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

It is not yet clear when Dawson will return to the club.

On Thursday, Jaryd's widow Jessica paid tribute to her late husband on social media.

"The last photo I took of my two boys, just two days prior," she wrote on Instagram.

"I was feeling so incredibly rich in life. Now my heart is shattered into a million pieces. Huddy and I will love you and miss you forever and ever and ever."

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