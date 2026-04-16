Craig McRae says he referenced Carlton's late fadeouts to the group at three-quarter time

Nick Daicos and Craig McRae speak after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD coach Craig McRae has revealed he made reference to Carlton's late fadeouts in his message to the group at three-quarter time, saying the Pies were "questioning" whether the Blues could play to the final siren.

Carlton led by 18 points at the final change against Collingwood on Thursday night, but conceded the first five goals of the last term as Michael Voss' team was once again overrun in the dying stages.

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Blues youngster Talor Byrne had the opportunity to draw the match with a kick after the final siren, but it drifted left to the relief of Pies star Josh Daicos – who conceded a controversial free to ensure the opportunity – as McRae's men held on.

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Carlton has now lost leads worth 22 points against Sydney, 43 points against Melbourne, 22 points against North Melbourne and 14 points against Adelaide this year, with McRae saying that fact was delivered to his players at three-quarter time.

"We spoke about playing the full minutes," McRae said.

"That's right in front of us. They've been in front most games … but we were questioning whether they could do it for four quarters. That's the evidence they've put in front of everyone, so we want to play it out.

"Still, you've got to take your chances and make the most of it. If the young lad kicks straight at the end, it's a draw. I'm not naïve to think we don't still have work to do. It's just pleasing when you're 18 points down and looking a bit clunky at times.

"You say, 'C'mon, let's shake that off' and you take some real belief out of this game."

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McRae's side had built a reputation for thrilling comebacks during his initial years as Collingwood coach, with the Magpies leader saying he was thrilled to find such a familiar fighting spirit once again.

"It's not old, it's ours. It'll never be old," McRae said.

"But I also realise it's not going to be permanent. It's never the same. We've got different personnel, so it has to be a different version. There's a method, there definitely is a method.

"I just said to the players that we went into a mode of control the ball in the third to stabilise the game. That worked for us, too, so there are some gears. But at heart I'm a risk taker and I said, 'C'mon boys, let's take a few more risks here and play a bit aggressive and get some pressure into the game'. I think our pressure was through the roof in the last quarter, particularly in the first half of it.

"It's a good version of us. It would be nice to get that going again."

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Collingwood's thrilling five-point victory was inspired by 100-gamer Nick Daicos, who grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck in the final term to inspire the Pies to another famous win.

Daicos finished with 39 disposals, eight clearances, nine score involvements and a crucial goal to kickstart the last quarter comeback, with the milestone man ultimately winning 13 touches in a huge final term performance.

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"He does [surprise me]," McRae said.

"He's a remarkable talent. We didn't want to get him off in the last quarter, he played 100 per cent game time I'm pretty sure. We rested him forward and he does some remarkable stuff.

"That first goal in the fourth quarter, when he just went contest to contest to contest and he's up in the goal square … his 100th game, and if you break the stats down they're pretty amazing. Not many players can do that in the game."