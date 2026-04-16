Collingwood has held on for a five point win over Carlton

Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during the round six match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026, Picture: Getty Images

AN UNBELIEVABLE final quarter from milestone man Nick Daicos has propelled Collingwood to a come-from-behind win over arch rival Carlton.

But it wasn't without drama, with four-game Blue Talor Byrne having a shot after the siren to level the score, but the kick sailed to the left and the Magpies saluted by five points.

An inability to finish off games has been the story of the Blues' season and it was no different on Thursday night at the MCG, coughing up an 18-point three-quarter time lead to go down 13.10 (88) to 12.11 (83).

BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Inspired by Daicos, Collingwood kicked the first five goals of the final term to take a 13-point lead midway through the last quarter, before a late Blues resurgence fell just short.

Daicos' game-changing last term, which included 13 disposals (nine contested), one goal and two goal assists, helped earn him the Richard Pratt Medal.

More to come

CARLTON 2.3 6.5 9.9 12.11 (83)

COLLINGWOOD 2.4 3.9 6.9 13.10 (88)

Crowd: 78,058 at the MCG