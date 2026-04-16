Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round six teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Connor Budarick kicks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Brisbane in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER week, another set of forced trades.

Fantasy coaches are being hit hard in 2026, with Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $511,000), Connor Budarick (DEF/FWD, $694,000), Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,056,000), Noah Anderson (MID, $940,000) and Gryan Miers (FWD, $981,000) the players sidelined this week.

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So where should coaches be looking ahead of round six? Forward lines are beginning to look skinny again, while Pie Angus Anderson (MID, $285,000) is the most popular trade in with his -23 breakeven.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round six teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more.

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