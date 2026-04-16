Follow all the action from the clash between the Blues and the Magpies

Scott Pendlebury handballs while being tackled by Mitch McGovern during the round four match between Collingwood and Carlton at Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON and Collingwood will renew their rivalry in an important Thursday night clash at the MCG.

The Blues (1-4) produced perhaps their best performance for the season but was unable to keep pace with Adelaide as they ultimately slumped to a third consecutive defeat.

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Carlton continues to be a standout around the stoppages, while failing to match the top sides on the outside, but might like its chances against its old foes who tend to be happy with turning the contest into a grind.

Collingwood (2-3) had Fremantle on the ropes deep into the dying stages even as concerns for its inability to score heavily enough continued to mount, until failing to control the clutch moments and losing the fourth of its past five matches decided by under a goal.

The Magpies can at least turn to a stranglehold over the Blues, after winning an imposing 19 of their past 23 meetings since 2013, and Nick Daicos will take centre stage in his 100th AFL game.

But they've lost two big guns with Steele Sidebottom (hip) and Jordan De Goey (concussion) out of the side, with Will Hayes and Ed Allan getting the call-up.

The Blues have regained Will Hayward from suspension, and Jacob Weitering and Harry Dean after passing through concussion protocols. Wade Derksen, Jordan Boyd and Hudson O'Keeffe have all been omitted.