GEELONG has some big guns back to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night but have lost Gryan Miers to injury and rested Brad Close.
The Cats have recalled Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Martin and Mark Blicavs for his 300th game, while the Bulldogs have named star midfielder Ed Richards after he overcame an ankle injury.
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In other round six team news, Christian Petracca is back for Gold Coast after missing two matches with a hamstring injury, joined by Bailey Humphrey who has served a two-match suspension.
Jack Gunston has been left out by Hawthorn following two games in six days and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson will miss his match against St Kilda following a family tragedy.
In the second of Friday night's double-header, Sydney has rested veteran Dane Rampe, with Leek Aleer back for a Greater Western Sydney team again decimated by injury.
The Giants have decided to manage Brent Daniels as he continues to build following a long injury layoff, while Aaron Cadman and Stephen Coniglio are both in concussion protocols.
Damien Hardwick has made four changes to the Suns team beaten two weeks in succession, with Jake Rogers joining Petracca and Humphrey among the inclusions.
Port Adelaide has recalled young ruckman Dante Visentini for Saturday's match against the Hawks, giving Josh Carr's team a one-two punch alongside Jordon Sweet.
Dawson is one of four outs for the Crows who have regained Jordon Butts and Luke Pedlar from concussion.
In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Noah Answerth to replace Dayne Zorko (calf), with the rugged defender back following two weeks on the sideline following a heavy head knock against St Kilda.
Elliot Yeo has been named by West Coast for Sunday's Western Derby, with Fremantle naming Hayden Young and including Mason Cox on its extended bench.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST
GEELONG
In: M.Blicavs, P.Dangerfield, J.Martin
Out: M.O'Connor (suspension), G.Miers (knee), B.Close (managed)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: L.Jaques, T.Liberatore, W.Lewis
Out: C.Budarick (hamstring), H.Gallagher (adductor), J.Dolan (omitted)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: A.Sheldrick
Out: D.Rampe (managed)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Rowston, T.McMullin, L.Aleer
Out: B.Daniels (managed), A.Cadman (concussion), S.Coniglio (concussion)
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: C.Petracca, B.Humphrey, J.Rogers, O.Adams
Out: S.Clohesy (omitted), L.Gulbin (omitted), N.Anderson (illness), A.Davies (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: S.El-Hawli
Out: J.Prior (managed)
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: W.McCabe, C.Dear
Out: M.Chol (hamstring), J.Gunston (corked calf)
PORT ADELAIDE
In: C.Moraes, D.Visentini
Out: J.Lukosius (groin), J.Watkins (omitted)
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: J.Butts, H.Bond, C.Edwards, L.Pedlar
Out: J.Borlase (omitted), J.Dawson (personal reason), J.Soligo (ankle), M.Hinge (hamstring)
ST KILDA
In: L.Stocker
Out: A.Tauru (managed)
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: L.Dovaston, B.Scott, T.Pink, J.Konstanty
Out: Z.Banch (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: H.Ralphsmith, S.Ryan, P.Retschko, K.McAuliffe, Z.Peucker
Out: L.Trainor (omitted), J.Hopper (managed)
Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: B.Laurie, X.Taylor, M.Jefferson, M.Heath, J.Henderson, L.Kentfield
Out: C.Salem (foot), T.McDonald (omitted), J.Melksham (ankle)
BRISBANE
In: N.Answerth, Z.Zakostelsky, J.Tunstill, S.Brain
Out: D.Zorko (calf)
West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: E.Yeo, M.Murdock, J.Cripps, R.Maric, M.Flynn
Out: J.Graham (shoulder), D.Robertson (knee)
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, M.Cox, N.O'Driscoll, B.Walker, M.Frederick
Out: J.O'Meara (face), S.Darcy (concussion)