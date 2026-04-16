The teams for Friday and Saturday's round six matches are in, plus squads for Sunday's games

Gryan Miers, Ed Richards, Christian Petracca. Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG has some big guns back to face the Western Bulldogs on Friday night but have lost Gryan Miers to injury and rested Brad Close.

The Cats have recalled Patrick Dangerfield, Jack Martin and Mark Blicavs for his 300th game, while the Bulldogs have named star midfielder Ed Richards after he overcame an ankle injury.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

In other round six team news, Christian Petracca is back for Gold Coast after missing two matches with a hamstring injury, joined by Bailey Humphrey who has served a two-match suspension.

Jack Gunston has been left out by Hawthorn following two games in six days and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson will miss his match against St Kilda following a family tragedy.

In the second of Friday night's double-header, Sydney has rested veteran Dane Rampe, with Leek Aleer back for a Greater Western Sydney team again decimated by injury.

The Giants have decided to manage Brent Daniels as he continues to build following a long injury layoff, while Aaron Cadman and Stephen Coniglio are both in concussion protocols.

Learn More 26:21

Damien Hardwick has made four changes to the Suns team beaten two weeks in succession, with Jake Rogers joining Petracca and Humphrey among the inclusions.

Port Adelaide has recalled young ruckman Dante Visentini for Saturday's match against the Hawks, giving Josh Carr's team a one-two punch alongside Jordon Sweet.

Dawson is one of four outs for the Crows who have regained Jordon Butts and Luke Pedlar from concussion.

In Sunday's games, Brisbane has named Noah Answerth to replace Dayne Zorko (calf), with the rugged defender back following two weeks on the sideline following a heavy head knock against St Kilda.

Elliot Yeo has been named by West Coast for Sunday's Western Derby, with Fremantle naming Hayden Young and including Mason Cox on its extended bench.

Learn More 03:47

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: M.Blicavs, P.Dangerfield, J.Martin

Out: M.O'Connor (suspension), G.Miers (knee), B.Close (managed)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Jaques, T.Liberatore, W.Lewis

Out: C.Budarick (hamstring), H.Gallagher (adductor), J.Dolan (omitted)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: A.Sheldrick

Out: D.Rampe (managed)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Rowston, T.McMullin, L.Aleer

Out: B.Daniels (managed), A.Cadman (concussion), S.Coniglio (concussion)

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Gold Coast v Essendon at People First Stadium, 1.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Petracca, B.Humphrey, J.Rogers, O.Adams

Out: S.Clohesy (omitted), L.Gulbin (omitted), N.Anderson (illness), A.Davies (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: S.El-Hawli

Out: J.Prior (managed)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.McCabe, C.Dear

Out: M.Chol (hamstring), J.Gunston (corked calf)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: C.Moraes, D.Visentini

Out: J.Lukosius (groin), J.Watkins (omitted)

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 7.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: J.Butts, H.Bond, C.Edwards, L.Pedlar

Out: J.Borlase (omitted), J.Dawson (personal reason), J.Soligo (ankle), M.Hinge (hamstring)

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker

Out: A.Tauru (managed)

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Dovaston, B.Scott, T.Pink, J.Konstanty

Out: Z.Banch (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: H.Ralphsmith, S.Ryan, P.Retschko, K.McAuliffe, Z.Peucker

Out: L.Trainor (omitted), J.Hopper (managed)

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 3.15pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: B.Laurie, X.Taylor, M.Jefferson, M.Heath, J.Henderson, L.Kentfield

Out: C.Salem (foot), T.McDonald (omitted), J.Melksham (ankle)

BRISBANE

In: N.Answerth, Z.Zakostelsky, J.Tunstill, S.Brain

Out: D.Zorko (calf)

West Coast v Fremantle at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: E.Yeo, M.Murdock, J.Cripps, R.Maric, M.Flynn

Out: J.Graham (shoulder), D.Robertson (knee)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, M.Cox, N.O'Driscoll, B.Walker, M.Frederick

Out: J.O'Meara (face), S.Darcy (concussion)