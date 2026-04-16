Retired GWS champion joins Sydney legend Brett Kirk as the players honoured by the medal for the best afield in the Sydney Derby

Brett Kirk and Callan Ward at the SCG ahead of the Sydney Derby in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GWS great Callan Ward says it's "weird and surreal" to join Sydney champion Brett Kirk as the two players honoured by the medal awarded to the best player in the Sydney Derby.

Since the first Derby in 2012, the player voted best afield has received the Brett Kirk Medal, but from Friday night the medal will be known as the Kirk-Ward Medal, recognising champions from both the Sydney clubs for the first time.

Ward retired at the end of 2025 after playing his 327th and final game in round 12 of that season, when he suffered a ruptured ACL.

SYDNEY DERBY

He was one of three inaugural co-captains of the Giants in 2012 and led the club for eight seasons. Ward also holds the GWS games record, having played 267 of his career games for the Giants after beginning his career at the Western Bulldogs.

Callan Ward in action during the 2024 qualifying final between GWS and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

"To be honest, it's sort of weird and surreal in a way that my name is attached to this game. I just said that to Kirky then. Hopefully this will be our medal forever, so it's a huge thing," Ward said at the SCG on Thursday ahead of the official announcement.

"I used to love playing against [Kirk] in my first few years, and I've stayed in contact with him for quite a while now. I've always admired the way he goes about it, so to share the honour with him is huge for me,

and it's something I'm really proud of. I didn't think it was ever possible, to be honest."

Kirk echoed Ward's sentiments and said he was more than happy to share the honour in the 15th season of the medal's existence.

Brett Kirk in action during Sydney's clash with Richmond in round 14, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

"I love that Cal's now attached to it, I love that a Giants player is now attached to the medal," Kirk said.

"I think it was always going to happen that way and I'm really honoured to be attached to someone of the calibre of Cal Ward. Not only what he's done in footy but he's just a good human.

"When you retire from footy, you can stay involved in certain different elements, whether you want to coach or be involved in other ways. To stay connected to this game is really important to me, and I think it's great for NSW, great for Sydney, great for footy that Wardy is now connected to [the medal].

As for a tip for the first winner of the newly minted Kirk-Ward Medal? Kirk suggested superstar Swan Isaac Heeney's form made him a strong contender on Friday night while Ward nominated Giants skipper Toby Greene.