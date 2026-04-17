Wayward kicking at goal cost GWS dearly in Sydney Derby dominated by the Swans

Finn Callaghan and Toby Greene after the round six match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at SCG, April 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley believes his side effectively beat itself by failing to finish its work against Sydney on Friday night.

The Giants clung to the Swans for three quarters, pulling within 12 points in the final term before the Swans shifted gears to pull away for good, claiming a 41-point victory in the Sydney Derby at the SCG.

SWANS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

While the Giants held their own and dictated play at times — especially after a lightning delay forced an extended half-time break — the match was ultimately won and lost on conversion.

While the Swans were lethal whenever given an opening, the Giants lacked polish with their finishing.

Despite ending the match with more scoring shots (15 to 13), GWS failed to capitalise on the scoreboard when it counted.

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This efficiency gap was most evident in scores from turnovers: the Swans were clinical after winning the ball back, booting 3.12 (30) directly from the Giants’ mistakes. In contrast, GWS managed just 1.7 (13) from the opportunities it forced, failing to punish Sydney’s lapses.

Speaking post-match, Kingsley conceded that a lack of prowess in front of goal proved costly, acknowledging his side's inaccuracy ultimately prevented it from overhauling the Swans.

“In its simplest form, yes,” he said of the Giants' wayward kicking costing them.

“We hung in (and) we created shots. Particularly after half-time, I thought we were really strong in generating our style of game, more so than what we had been earlier.

“What (was it), 15 shots to 13? They were incredibly accurate, and we weren't.

“There's a variety of reasons why, I would imagine. Their ability to cope with our pressure was better than our ability to cope with theirs, and there are details within that. But ultimately, there's a lot to like about our game.

“The result didn't end up how we wanted it, (and while) I don't think we're too far away from being the team we want to be, we’re not there yet.”

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Meanwhile, Swans coach Dean Cox acknowledged that while the Giants' inaccuracy proved costly, his side remained composed to weather the surge.

“It was a close encounter. Their contest and pressure ramped up, certainly, post-half-time. So that third quarter, they missed some shots at goal and were probably on top of us through that period of time,” he said.

“So, it was good to respond… we know these Derbies always ebb and flow. You’ve got to stay focused and stay on task as long as you possibly can, and our boys did that.”

The clinical performance followed an off day in front of goal at Norwood Oval during Sydney’s 32-point win over Gold Coast in Gather Round.

But against the Giants, marquee recruit Charlie Curnow finished with three goals, while fellow key forwards Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey each added two majors after taking marks deep inside 50.

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“Against good sides, you’ve got to take your opportunities when you get them. Last week, [the Swans' forwards] didn't,” Cox said.

“They spent a lot of time throughout the week, still doing their process and their routine, and tonight it worked well in some pretty trying conditions as well.”

With the result putting recent criticism into perspective, Cox called for patience regarding Curnow’s form, reminding observers that even superstar recruits face a learning curve when entering a new system.

“When good players move to a club, and with good players (in general), they're expected to perform really well every week,” he said.

“That's the nature of the beast. Charlie's role has been a new one within our football club, and he's still getting used to (the) players up the ground and how we move the ball. But I think it's about him and the collective; I've always said Charlie's no different.

“Tonight, it was great to see him get on the end of it and get some reward for effort. But he'll do his homework again and go to the Bulldogs next Thursday night.”