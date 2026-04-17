Carlton gives an update on Elijah Hollands after the Blues' loss to Collingwood on Thursday night

Michael Voss and Elijah Hollands look on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON says Elijah Hollands suffered a mental health episode during Thursday night's defeat to Collingwood.

The Blues released a statement on Hollands' condition on Friday afternoon, saying it continues to "provide close and ongoing care" to the youngster following the distressing scenes during their defeat to the Magpies.

Hollands looked out of sorts during the side's five-point loss, recording just one disposal for the match and showing erratic signs throughout the contest.

He spent the overwhelming majority of the final quarter on the bench, with coach Michael Voss later saying an emotional Hollands was "shattered with his game" and "feels like he's let people down".

Learn More 05:35

Carlton has been in ongoing talks with the AFL, the AFL Players' Association, Hollands and his manager David Trotter across Friday, with the club saying its primary focus remains on his wellbeing.

"The Carlton Football Club is continuing to provide close and ongoing care to Elijah Hollands, who suffered a mental health episode on Thursday night," Carlton's statement read.

"The 23-year-old is continuing to receive the appropriate level of medical and wellbeing support, with Hollands' welfare remaining the number one priority.

"The club also remains in contact with the AFL and the AFLPA, given the complicated nature of what occurred on Thursday night.

"While the club acknowledges the public interest, it asks that Hollands’ privacy be respected, with the primary focus on ensuring he receives the level of care he needs, before a further update can be provided at an appropriate time."

Elijah Hollands looks on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Discussions around the next steps involving Hollands, and the process of how Thursday night's events played out, are expected to continue between all parties across the weekend and into next week.

The AFL released a statement itself on Friday morning, saying: "We are having ongoing discussions with Carlton and also ensuring Elijah has the relevant support."

League spokesperson Jay Allen confirmed on Friday evening that those discussions would continue in the wake of Carlton's statement.

If you or anyone you know needs support, contact:

• Headspace on 1800 650 890 or headspace.org.au

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

• 13YARN: 13 92 76 or 13yarn.org.au

• Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au

• Urgent Help - Play AFL: play.afl/urgent-help