The Match Review findings from Friday's round six games are in

Joe Fonti during the round six match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at SCG, April 17, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney youngster Joe Fonti has been handed a one-match ban for rough conduct from an incident in the fourth quarter of Friday night's Sydney Derby.

The match was marked by lightning both off and on the ground as the crosstown rivals clashed.

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Fonti was cited for striking Swans superstar Isaac Heeney, the incident ruled as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Fellow Giant Jake Stringer was also reported for striking, his first-quarter hit on Justin McInerney ruled as low impact and a first offence, and therefore limited to a fine of $2,000 with an early plea.

McInerney himself was charged with making an obscene gesture in the second quarter and offered a fine of $1,000 with an early plea.