Gold Coast had to work for its nine-point win over Essendon

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has overcome a spirited Essendon performance to win a Saturday afternoon shootout by nine points at People First Stadium.

The Bombers were ballistic with their intensity and pressure from the beginning and led by 12 points during the third quarter, but the Suns hung on to win 17.17 (119) to 17.8 (110).

SUNS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

In his first game back after missing the past two with a hamstring injury, Christian Petracca again starred.

The former Demon, who was best on ground in his two completed matches in 2026, finished with three goals and two assists from 25 disposals and was highly influential when the Suns fought back late in the third quarter.

Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell played the best of his three games this season, finishing with 35 touches, while stand-in skipper Touk Miller and Sam Collins were also influential.

Despite the good numbers for the Suns midfielders, they were collectively beaten by their Essendon counterparts who won the overall clearance count 37-29 and more tellingly the centre clearances 20-15.

After beating Melbourne seven days earlier for their first win of the season, the Bombers were terrific for all four quarters.

Darcy Parish (30 touches, 11 clearances and five from the centre) and Elijiah Tsatas (25, seven clearances and six from the centre) provided a one-two punch in the middle that Gold Coast struggled to contain.

Essendon's tackling pressure (71-51) often forced their opponents into error, but Gold Coast eventually had just enough class to hang on despite some wayward kicking at goal.

After three quick goals in the final term reduced the home team's lead to a solitary point, Lachie Weller eased their nerves with a wonderful right foot snap.

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From the outset the Bombers' pressure was suffocating.

Wil Powell was on the wrong end of two holding-the-ball decisions in the first term as Essendon's midfield was everywhere.

If they weren't winning the ball at the contest, they were repeatedly forcing the Suns into over-handballing and forcing turnovers.

They kicked three of the game's first four goals, with Archer May's strong mark over Collins a highlight, to establish an early lead.

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Gold Coast arrested ascendency either side of quarter-time and led by as much as 20 in the second term before another Essendon fightback.

The Suns had the ball camped in their forward 50 for long periods, but struggled to capitalise on their advantage, before the visitors kicked four successive goals to snatch the lead on half-time through a Xavier Duursma major.

Zac Merrett and Archie Roberts (34) were prolific ball winners for the visitors.

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Touk Miller collides with an umpire

Late in the second quarter umpire Alex Whetton was taken from the field with a serious shoulder injury following a collision with Touk Miller (he did return after half-time though!). Following a centre bounce, the ball was heading towards the wing at half-forward when Whetton turned to face the ball as he ran backwards to his spot in the middle of the ground. At the same time as Miller – sprinting to the contest – could see he was going to run up the back of the umpire and was stepping to his right, Whetton also changed direction, causing the collision. The umpire hit the ground heavily and was assisted from the field clutching his shoulder.

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Sullivan Robey's memorable first goal

In just his second career game, Sullivan Robey delivered a moment that will forever live in his memory. Midway through the third quarter and with the game in the balance, the No.9 pick from last year's AFL Draft gathered a loose ball from a stoppage, and off a single step, launching the ball 55m to notch his first career goal. The teenager jubilantly tore off to celebrate and was mobbed by his teammates.

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GOLD COAST 5.3 8.10 15.11 17.17 (119)

ESSENDON 4.1 10.1 14.5 17.8 (110)

GOALS

Gold Coast: Petracca 3, King 3, Walter 2, Read 2, Long 2, Weller 2, Z.Uwland, Miller, Rogers

Essendon: May 2, Kako 2, Robey 2, Edwards 2, Duursma 2, Wright, Merrett, McGrath, Gresham, Caddy, El-Hawli, Caldwell

BEST

Gold Coast: Petracca, Rowell, Collins, Long, Humphrey, Miller

Essendon: Parish, Tsatas, Merrett, Roberts, Caldwell, Langford

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Essendon: Ridley (calf tightness)

Crowd: 19,039 at People First Stadium