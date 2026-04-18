Sam Darcy underwent scans on his knee after going down against Geelong

Sam Darcy is helped from the ground by trainers after injuring his knee during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Sam Darcy will miss the rest of the 2026 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Friday night's loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 22-year-old underwent a scan in Melbourne on Saturday that confirmed a knee reconstruction is required.

James O’Donnell expected to miss the next few weeks with a low-grade hamstring strain @AFLcomau https://t.co/aKe2cVBUtO — Josh Gabelich (@JoshGabelich) April 18, 2026

Darcy's left knee buckled in the forward pocket when he changed direction in the second quarter of the 75-point loss to the Cats.

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In the corresponding round last season, Darcy also suffered a knee injury which appeared to be season-ending, but escaped a torn ACL and returned after missing just six games.

This time, there was no shock result with the scan like on Easter Monday last year.

Rhylee West (left) and Sam Darcy after the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs hope Darcy will be available by the start of next season, but will now miss the 208cm unicorn for the rest of this year.

Darcy's father, Luke, suffered the same injury in the same pocket at Kardinia Park in the same round back in 2005.

Luke Darcy jogs the boundary line after suffering a knee injury during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at Skilled Stadium in round six, 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

After kicking 48 goals from 17 appearances in 2025, Darcy looked set to entrench his status as one of the best players in the AFL in 2026.

Now Luke Beveridge's side faces the task of playing the majority of the season without arguably their most valuable player, following a horrific night for the Western Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, veteran midfielder Tom Liberatore has entered the League's concussion protocols and won't be available against Sydney at Marvel Stadium next Thursday night, after being accidentally collected by Patrick Dangerfield.

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Key defender James O'Donnell will miss at least the next few weeks with a hamstring strain out of the loss on Friday night.

But amid all the scan results, Rory Lobb has been cleared of a hamstring strain and could face the Swans if he proves his fitness during the week.