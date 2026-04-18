Marlon Neocleous and Koby LeCras were among the Marsh AFL Academy's best players against Richmond's VFL side

Marlon Neocleous in action during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at Ikon Park on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARD pair Marlon Neocleous and Koby LeCras impressed for the Marsh AFL Academy in Saturday's 49-point loss to Richmond's VFL side.

Neocleous was only added to the AFL Academy side ahead of last week's game against North Melbourne's VFL side to cover injuries in the squad, but has played both games across the week and had 18 disposals, nine marks and kicked a goal in a hard-working forward half display against the Tigers.

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The Gippsland Power small is tidy with his ball use, smart with positioning and good overhead for his size and booted the first goal of the game with a clever mark – then snap – close to goal.

LeCras, who is a leading prospect out of Western Australia and the nephew of former West Coast goalkicker Mark, was also crafty in attack with 18 disposals and three goals, working his way up the ground and being effective closer to goal.

Koby LeCras kicks the ball during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at Ikon Park on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond Next Generation Academy player Tanner Armstrong (27 disposals, seven clearances) and Carlton father-son Cody Walker (22 disposals, eight inside-50s) were busy through the midfield, while Heath Mellody had 15 disposals and some nice link-up plays from half-back for the Academy.

In defence, tall back Xavier Ladbrook was also effective with some good aerial efforts and also some moments in starting attacking chains while Noah Williams worked hard and competed well as usual.

Noah Williams tackles Sam Cumming during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at Ikon Park on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Academy led at half-time by three points and trailed by five at three-quarter time before Richmond kicked eight-goals-to-one in the final term to run away with the 16.11 (107) to 9.4 (58) victory.

The Tigers' top pick from last year, Sam Cumming, had 30 disposals and a goal as he continues his return from his shoulder injury, while Sam Toner kicked three goals.

Sam Cumming capped off a great individual performance with a nice goal 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gVxb1rqTIk — Richmond VFL 🐯 (@RichmondVFL) April 18, 2026

It was soured by injuries to first-year draftee Zane Peucker, who left the field with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury, and Luke Trainor, who didn't finish the game due to a knee injury.

Zane Peucker is helped from the field after suffering an injury during the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL at Ikon Park on April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL ACADEMY 2.1 6.3 8.4 9.4 (58)

RICHMOND VFL 3.3 5.6 8.9 16.11 (107)

GOALS

AFL Academy: LeCras 3, Malady 2, Herbert, Neocleous, Patterson, Williams

Richmond VFL: Lowther 3, Toner 3, Yassine 2, Burton, Cantwell, Cumming, Ferguson, Milner, Pollocks, Roberts-Thomson, Scott