Now signed until 2030, Eagle Reuben Ginbey has taken his game to another level this year

The many faces of West Coast defender Reuben Ginbey in 2026. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast star Reuben Ginbey has spent more time in recent weeks thinking about the (very few) contests he has lost in games this season than the long-term contract he has just signed through to his free agency year of 2030.

Already contracted for 2027, Ginbey's three-year extension on top of that was completed seamlessly and without much hassle last week. But the contest losses, they can gnaw at the young leader, who has established himself this season as one of the game's best key defenders and most ruthless competitors.

The 21-year-old's fiery and determined on-field nature was on show against Essendon last Sunday night when a rare trip to the bench coincided with opponent Nate Caddy snaring his first goal in the final quarter, with Ginbey left visibly angry and desperate to get back on.

That intense aversion to losing is a core trait for the 191cm defender, who has only lost three defensive one-on-one contests this season. It makes him the type of player who refuses to give his opponent an inch and will then be livid on the rare occasions he concedes.

"The contract can sort itself out, but my job is to win contests on the footy field, so if I don't do that, then yeah that plays on my mind for a while," Ginbey told AFL.com.au, with the young star grateful after locking away the longest current deal of any West Coast player.

"As a defender, you're going to lose a few contests, and I do get pretty pissed at myself after I lose a contest. If my face gets zoomed in on then, it probably doesn't look the best, but I try to move on and try to win the next one.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"My strength as a player is my natural competitiveness. I hate to lose, and I guess effort and intent are the things that don't really take any talent. You can bring those every week and know you're in the fight."

Ginbey's ability to win or neutralise one-on-one contests has been a standout trait this season, with the 191cm backman flourishing as the Eagles' No.1 lockdown man and putting himself in contention for a maiden All-Australian blazer.

His strength, desperation, and ability to recover when out of position and impact a contest have made him a nightmare for key forwards, taking on Aaron Cadman, Nick Larkey, Charlie Curnow, Josh Treacy and Jeremy Cameron, among others, and repeatedly winning his match-up.

Sunday's performance against Caddy and the Bombers, however, was one of the finest of his 75-game career as he added a new layer with five intercept marks, 11 intercept possessions and a game-high four score launches.

It was evidence that he is evolving into a more expansive defender, with champion Geelong defender Harry Taylor helping Ginbey hone his aerial craft and backline coach Mitch Duncan encouraging him to play more proactively.

"Last year I was probably just playing in my man's pocket a bit and just trying to shut him down, so as long as I spoiled or halved the contest, I was happy," Ginbey said.

Reuben Ginbey kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I still play that way, but they're also giving me confidence to stand out in front and back my ability to read the ball and intercept, so that has really improved this year.

"My main focus coming into the game is to get my job done and shut my man out of the game, but then if I can beat him and help others, that's when I'm really starting to help the team."

Playing as a key defender feels natural now for Ginbey, who played in the backline as a junior before moving into the midfield in his under-18s year and rocketing up the draft order to be a first-round selection at pick No.9 in 2022.

He wasn't happy with the football he played as a midfielder through his first two AFL seasons, chasing and tackling in accountable roles but struggling to have an impact on games the way he wanted.

Shifted back in coach Andrew McQualter's first season, Ginbey flourished to finish runner up in the John Worsfold Medal in 2025 and would be competing this year with star midfielder Harley Reid for top honours in the club champion award.

His ambition right now is to stay in defence and evolve into a versatile backman in the mould of Geelong premiership star and five-time All-Australian Tom Stewart, who he has admired from afar.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Like Stewart (190cm), and St Kilda's All-Australian Callum Wilkie (191cm), the athletic defender believes his size is an asset in the role he plays when combined with his athleticism.

"There's some forwards that might be a touch too big for me, like Sam Darcy and those kind of boys, but I'll still give it a shot," he said.

"At the end of the day, it's only 10 centimetres, and I can use that to my advantage. I've got the strength, but I can also beat my opponent on the ground, I can run and jump, and I can use my run and carry.

"I can use being a little bit undersized to my advantage and I definitely don't feel intimidated out there.

"Seeing what Cal Wilkie does, he's no bigger than me and he's probably the best defender in the comp at the moment with his ability to read the ball, intercept, and then help his team go the other way."

Ginbey plays and talks like a leader and is viewed as a potential future captain after being voted into the Eagles' leadership group ahead of his fourth season, with the left-footer believing the added responsibility this season has helped his football.

Reuben Ginbey kicks the ball during Waalitj Marawar's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

He is completing a diploma in leadership management, taking skills from that course and applying them at times to his football when motivating and communicating with his teammates.

One of Ginbey's biggest fans is Reid, who has frequently praised the defender's impact at West Coast. The No.7 and No.9 sit nearby in the locker room, with both growing as key leaders on and off the field now that they are signed on long term.

"I love 'Harls' and love playing footy with him. He's a good country lad as well, so we've got a lot of similarities there," Ginbey said.

"He plays with his heart on his sleeve and is aggressive, so I really respect that part of him, and I think his professionalism as a player has come a long way.

"I've just loved the way he's gone about his footy. He's under the pump a lot of the time and he gets a lot of attention, but he just takes it in his stride."

Reuben Ginbey in action during the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Some of that attention has started to come Ginbey's way, with his desperate and committed playing style making him a fan favourite.

Those on-field traits contrast heavily with the person he is off the field, however, with the laidback lad from Dunsborough in WA's south-west still a keen surfer who likes to relax and get his flowing mullet wet once a week.

"On the field at times I could look a bit aggressive and super competitive and that kind of thing, but off the field I'm pretty relaxed and don't take things too seriously," he said.

"Surfing's a good way to get my mind off footy, and it's just something I've done growing up. I really enjoy it and we've got a few boys that are into their surfing now, so it's a good thing to do on a day off and it's a bit of recovery as well.

"It's a bit of fun, but yeah, my natural competitiveness and aggression and will to win just comes out on the footy field."