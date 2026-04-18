A see-sawing classic went down to the wire at Adelaide Oval

Taylor Walker during the round six match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, April 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

VETERAN Adelaide forward Taylor Walker has booted five goals, including the late match-winner, in a nerve-jangling one-point triumph against St Kilda.

Adelaide recovered from a 26-point deficit early in the second quarter to log a 15.13 (103) to 15.12 (102) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

CROWS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

The Crows move to three wins and three losses and ninth spot on the ladder while leaving the 13th-placed Saints (two wins, four defeats) in early strife.

Walker and Riley Thilthorpe (three goals) were ever-present dangers in attack and teammates Wayne Milera (29 disposals) and Josh Worrell (28, 11 marks) were standouts in defence.

St Kilda's Jack Sinclair collected a game-high 35 possessions, Jack Higgins kicked four majors, and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (28 touches), Callum Wilkie (31, 11 marks) and Darcy Wilson (24, two goals) were influential.

After Adelaide's Ben Keays kicked the opening goal 90 seconds in, the Saints took complete control.

Sinclair amassed 17 disposals, star defender Callum Wilkie had 13 and took six marks, and Jack Higgins slotted two goals as the visitors raced to a 4.4 to 1.2 quarter-time lead.

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St Kilda's advantage stretched to 26 points early in the second quarter but then the tide turned drastically.

The Crows booted seven goals - including six consecutive - to one in a powerful retort.

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With Walker kicking two goals, and Josh Rachele and first-gamer Charlie Edwards making an imprint in the midfield, Adelaide created an eight-point half-time lead, 8.4 to 6.8.

The Crows' spree extended into the third stanza with the 35-year-old Walker slotting two goals in four minutes and winger Brayden Cook threading another with a stunning checkside snap from near the boundary line.

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Cook's brilliant effort put Adelaide 27 points up - and the Saints on the ropes.

But the visitors responded to their predicament with the next two goals, only for imposing Crow Thilthorpe to snag two quick majors as the hosts stretched their break to 29 points.

Yet again the Saints rallied, with Higgins kicking his third and a post-siren conversion from Tom De Koning reducing their three quarter-time deficit to 15 points.

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St Kilda scored the initial three goals of the final term to level scores with 12 minutes remaining.

Adelaide's Keays snapped accurately with a tick over six minutes left, giving the home side a seven-point cushion - only for Higgins to boot his fourth - and the Saints were one point down with four minutes left.

But after scores were again tied, an Alex Neal-Bullen point for the Crows was followed by Walker's fifth - a left foot snap.

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Saint Mitch Owens goaled with 10 seconds left but his side fell agonisingly short.

A moving moment

After the loss of his brother Jaryd last week, Jordan Dawson sat out of Saturday's game but watched from a box at the ground, accompanied by wife Milly. At the 12 minute mark of the first quarter a message of support went up on the scoreboard and sustained applause rang out around Adelaide Oval. Some may question the value of such tributes, but Dawson's emotional response to the outpouring of love from the Crows family to his was clear and showed the role football plays in the wider community.

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The Saints' best addition was already there

Plenty has been said of St Kilda's additions over the off season, but probably their best list management work was done in keeping Callum Wilkie at the club after the key defender thought about looking for a new home. Once again Wilkie was a rock, his defensive work in the first quarter more important than any other factor in setting up the Saints' early lead. Yes, his opponent Taylor Walker kicked five, but the match would have been the Crows' way before Walker's fifth if not for Wilkie.

Callum Wilkie marks during the round six match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Last in not necessarily first out

Taken with the Crows’ first selection, No.21 overall, at the 2023 draft, Charlie Edwards had to wait two and a half years before getting an AFL debut, but he showed he's up to the task ahead. Edwards finished with 18 disposals and five clearances, and the damage he did bursting out of the centre was a major factor in Adelaide’s mid-game comeback. Jordan Dawson and Jake Soligo will likely return next week, but it's not likely to be Edwards who makes way.

Charlie Edwards during the round six match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, April 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE 1.2 8.4 13.7 15.13 (103)

ST KILDA 4.4 6.8 10.10 15.12 (102)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 5, Thilthorpe 3, Keays 2, Rankine, Rachele, Peatling, Maley, Cook

St Kilda: Higgins 4, Wilson 2, Butler 2, Owens 2, Wood, Sharman, Ryan, Hill, De Koning

BEST

Adelaide: Milera, Cook, Walker, Peatling, Worrell, Thilthorpe

St Kilda: Wilkie, Flanders, Wanganeen-Milera, Sinclair, Marshall, Higgins

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

St Kilda: Nil

Crowd: 45,854 at Adelaide Oval