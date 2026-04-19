Elijah Hollands in action during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON CEO Graham Wright says the circumstances surrounding Elijah Hollands during Thursday night's loss to Collingwood raise "valid questions" about the club, but labelled the situation is "unprecedented and complex".

Hollands has already been ruled out of next weekend's trip to Perth to play Fremantle as the club continues to support him following the match against the Magpies.

The club is investigating the circumstances before and during Thursday night's game, where Hollands looked out of sorts and showed some erratic behaviour.

Wright admitted the club was aware during the game that Hollands was "struggling", but did not comment on why the 23-year-old played 60 per cent of the game and was not withdrawn from the contest earlier.

The Blues boss repeated Carlton's belief that Hollands had a mental health episode during the game, saying he does not suspect substance abuse was a factor.

"I heard the conjecture around that (use of substances) yesterday, at this stage we don't suspect that. We're dealing with the mental health issue," Wright said.

"But we're in the process of going through all the circumstances leading up to the game (and) two or three weeks prior to the game and working through what happened during the game and post game.

"We were aware that he was struggling in the game and he's (previously) had ... anxiety and panic attacks. Our guys were dealing with him in the game and obviously knew that he was having some problems."

When asked why Hollands was not removed from the game earlier, Wright said: "We're looking into that right now ... that process has started".

In regards to media reports on Saturday that Hollands had told Collingwood players that he had been drinking, Wright said: "I heard that report yesterday and I haven't heard anything with all the AFL has come to us with. [As] part of our process over the next few days, I'm sure that we'll have some questions asked of us".

Wright said Hollands is currently in the care of his family.

"He's okay. I had some contact with him yesterday and he's getting great support. But he's with his Dad and family and obviously getting support through our medical staff and medical staff through the AFL," Wright said.

"[Our focus] is on caring for Elijah, making sure he continues to receive the medical and wellbeing support he needs. Elijah's mental challenges have been well documented. Our staff have been working alongside Elijah on this journey with him over a long period of time now, both on and off the field."

More to come ...

Elijah Hollands looks on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

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