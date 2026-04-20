Two Victorian clubs are in a fight to use Waverley Park as a base

Hawthorn players train at Waverley Park in August, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A BATTLE remains for Waverley Park as Richmond and Melbourne continue their chase for a facility change.

Melbourne has long been linked to a move to Hawthorn's former headquarters, having had a group of key figures tour there at the end of last season, with players in the club's men's and women's teams believing the Dees were headed there.

But Richmond has also maintained interest in relocating to Waverley Park in the interim as the Tigers prepare to leave Punt Road for the next stage of their home's redevelopment.

It sets up a battle between the local rivals in their relocation plans, with the AFL in the middle of discussions as the owner of Waverley Park.

The Tigers are searching for a temporary training base for around eight months as the key steps in their high class facility build take shape later this year.

The Demons, meanwhile, have wanted to confirm their move to their mooted Caulfield Racecourse headquarters before making any solid plans on an interim base.

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However, with that move looking some way down the track, Melbourne has investigated possible shorter-term options, which have included Waverley, but the bulk of its work has remained on Caulfield as its long-term destination.

A move to Caulfield Racecourse remains many years away and the Demons have longed to be under one roof, with their administration and football departments currently split between AAMI Park, the MCG and their Casey fields facility.

The AFL bought Waverley Park off Hawthorn in the middle of last year as the Hawks departed the venue to move into the Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley for this pre-season.

"Waverley Park is a live option for us. With the AFL purchasing that now, we have certainly put a stake in the ground with that. We have multiple options, but that is certainly a live option," Richmond CEO Shane Dunne told AFL.com.au last year.