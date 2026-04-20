The coaches' votes for the round six games are in

Nick Daicos celebrates on the final siren after Collingwood's win over St Kilda at the MCG in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Zak Butters and Collingwood's Nick Daicos have jumped clear of the pack in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, with six perfect games from round six.

Butters picked up eight votes in his side's narrow loss to Hawthorn to move to 42 for the season, with Daicos cutting his lead to just two after he picked up 10 votes in the Magpies' win over Carlton.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The pair are at least a game clear of Max Gawn (30 votes) and Marcus Bontempelli (28), neither of whom polled in round six, as well as Christian Petracca (eight votes from the weekend).

Joining Daicos in getting a perfect score from the coaches in round six were Jeremy Cameron, Nick Blakey, Taylor Walker, Harry Sheezel and Jye Amiss, despite losing out to Jordan Clark (eight votes) for the Glendinning-Allan Medal as best on ground in the Western Derby.

Matt Rowell (nine votes) and Petracca (eight) led the way for Gold Coast in their win over Essendon, Jason Horne-Francis and Nick Watson joined Butters in getting eight votes in the Hawks-Power game, while Harris Andrews, Kade Chandler and Harvey Langford got eight votes each from the Sunday afternoon thriller between Melbourne and Brisbane.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Learn More 15:27

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Oliver Florent (CARL)

4 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

3 Patrick Lipinski (COLL)

3 Harry Perryman (COLL)

2 Sam Walsh (CARL)

2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

6 Max Holmes (GEEL)

6 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

4 Lawson Humphries (GEEL)

4 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Nick Blakey (SYD)

8 Justin McInerney (SYD)

6 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

4 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

1 Lachie Ash (GWS)

1 Chad Warner (SYD)

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

5 Darcy Parish (ESS)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

8 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

8 Nick Watson (HAW)

2 Conor Nash (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

2 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

Adelaide v St Kilda

10 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Brayden Cook (ADEL)

4 Lachlan McAndrew (ADEL)

3 Callum Wilkie (STK)

3 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

1 Sam Berry (ADEL)

North Melbourne v Richmond

10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

8 Paul Curtis (NMFC)

5 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

5 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

1 George Wardlaw (NMFC)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

Melbourne v Brisbane

8 Harris Andrews (BL)

8 Kade Chandler (MELB)

8 Harvey Langford (MELB)

3 Lachie Neale (BL)

2 Charlie Cameron (BL)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

West Coast v Fremantle

10 Jye Amiss (FRE)

8 Jordan Clark (FRE)

5 Murphy Reid (FRE)

3 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Heath Chapman (FRE)

1 Luke Ryan (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

42 Zak Butters PORT

40 Nick Daicos COLL

30 Max Gawn MELB

28 Marcus Bontempelli WB

28 Christian Petracca GCFC

27 Max Holmes GEEL

26 Isaac Heeney SYD

26 Bailey Smith GEEL

25 Justin McInerney SYD

25 Clayton Oliver GWS

25 Callum Wilkie STK

21 Caleb Serong FRE

20 Nick Blakey SYD

20 Finn Callaghan GWS

20 Brodie Grundy SYD

20 Jason Horne-Francis PORT

20 Jai Newcombe HAW

20 Sam Walsh CARL

20 Nick Watson HAW

19 Will Ashcroft BL

19 Wayne Milera ADEL

19 Lachie Neale BL

19 Harry Sheezel NMFC

19 Jack Sinclair STK