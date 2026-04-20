The Suns are set to face a big test when they meet the Hawks on Anzac Day

Lachie Weller celebrates Gold Coast's win over Essendon in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Weller says Gold Coast is preparing for anything when it tries to break its duck at UTAS Stadium against Hawthorn on Saturday.

Weller, who hails from Tasmania, will return 'home' to play in front of family and friends as the Suns try to draw level with the Hawks on five wins in 2026.

But to do so, they'll have to create history and win at the Launceston venue for the first time, having fallen short in all six previous attempts.

"It is a big test. Hawthorn are playing some good footy," Weller said on Monday afternoon.

"We want to be the best, so we've got to take it up to the best.

"I'm still waiting to have an easy AFL game. They're all hard. We've got to be at our best to beat them, for sure."

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The Suns' most recent game at the venue came in 2022 when they lost by seven points.

Prior to that, they hadn't played there since 2018 – so the form line is not recent – but the average losing margin across six games is 44 points.

Weller said they are prepared for anything in a state he still feels close to.

"It could be four seasons in one day," he said.

Lachie Weller in action during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"Growing up in Tassie, you never know what you’re going to get.

"There's definitely an emotional tie. I've still got lots of friends and family down there, but this (Gold Coast) feels like home to me now."

"I'm acclimatised. It's too cold down there now," Weller joked.

Weller has signed a three-year contract extension to stay with the Suns until at least 2029, with young teammate Bodhi Uwland committing for a further four years to take him to 2030.

Lachie Weller tackles Jai Culley during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Weller followed his older brother, and inaugural Sun, Maverick with his family to the Gold Coast as a teenager and said he was thankful it traded for him from Fremantle at the end of 2017.

"The Suns have been so good to me over the years," he said.

"Looking back, they gave up a lot (pick No.2 in the 2017 draft, while also receiving pick No.41 back) to get me here and they're a massive part of my family.

"They've been unreal to my partner, my family, my kids.

"I'm stoked to re-sign here and play the rest of my career here."