Gold Coast's Max Knobel is under investigation by the AFL's Integrity Unit

Max Knobel at Gold Coast training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast ruck Max Knobel is the latest player to be investigated by the AFL for the alleged use of a homophobic slur.

The Suns and the AFL have confirmed the 21-year-old is the subject of an investigation following Saturday's VFL match against Brisbane.

"The Gold Coast SUNS are aware of an incident involving one of its players in Saturday's VFL match against the Brisbane Lions," the Suns said in a statement.

"The club is currently cooperating fully with the AFL's Integrity Unit as part of an ongoing investigation."

In a statement, the AFL said: "We have been made aware of a matter arising from the VFL Round 11 match between the Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions, which has been referred to the AFL Integrity Unit."

If found guilty, Knobel faces a lengthy ban.

Max Knobel at Gold Coast training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Earlier this year, Brisbane player Koby Evans was banned for four matches for using a homophobic slur in a VFL match, with the punishment reduced due to the player's remorse.

In the past two-and-a-half seasons, Jeremy Finlayson (three matches), Izak Rankine (four), Jack Graham (four), Riak Andrew (five), Wil Powell (five) and Lance Collard (six) have all been suspended for using a homophobic slur.

Collard was also sanctioned for a second incident this year, with his initial nine-week suspension reduced to four weeks on appeal, two of which were suspended. Collard always denied the allegation from this year.

Knobel, the son of former Brisbane, St Kilda and Richmond player Trent, is yet to play a game at AFL level.

Max Knobel in action during a Fremantle training session. Picture: Fremantle FC

He was originally drafted to Fremantle with pick No.42 in 2022 and was delisted by the Dockers at the end of 2024 with the promise that he would be re-signed in the rookie draft.

However, the Suns swooped in at the draft, picking up Knobel at pick 4 before the Dockers had a chance to re-draft him.

He had 39 hit-outs, 13 disposals and four clearances in the Suns' 17-point win on Saturday.