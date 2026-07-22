The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval

Josh Daicos and Finnbar Maley. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Josh Daicos has been named to face Adelaide after getting through training on Wednesday, while the Crows have recalled Finnbar Maley among three changes for the blockbuster Thursday night clash.

The Pies have dropped youngster Sam Swadling to make room for the return of Jeremy Howe, while veterans Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom have both been named despite the five-day break.

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Daicos missed training on Tuesday due to an ankle issue but has been named in the 23 after the Magpies' captain's run on Wednesday.

Adelaide's Brayden Cook, who is enjoying a breakout season, has been rested for the Crows, while Maley comes in for just his sixth game of the season.

The other Crows changes are as expected, with veteran Taylor Walker returning to replace the suspended Darcy Fogarty, while Nick Murray replaces Mark Keane, who is out with illness.

The in-form Crows have won six of their past seven games and will draw level with second-placed Sydney on 52 points with another victory on Thursday night.

The Pies are also in form having won five in a row, with a win on the road in front of a hostile crowd to be another giant step towards featuring in September.

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THURSDAY, JULY 23

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, T.Walker, F.Maley

Out: M.Keane (illness), B.Cook (managed), D.Fogarty (suspension)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe

Out: S.Swadling (omitted)