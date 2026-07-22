Jordan Dawson is tackled by Pat Lipinski during Adelaide's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE JOSTLING for finals places has opened up at the top end of the ladder as Sydney's recent slump has left four teams now sitting just one win or fewer behind it.

Adelaide is among that chasing pack and showing it could be a premiership threat before it opens round 20 against an in-form Collingwood on Thursday night.

Melbourne can put an undermanned Geelong out of top-six contention when the sides meet on Friday night, while Greater Western Sydney and rival Sydney will both be out to bounce back in their derby the following day.

North Melbourne and St Kilda close the round on Sunday in a clash that will shape the race for wildcard places.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 20 as well as a tip for each match.

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Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval

Thursday, July 23, 7pm ACST

Last time: Adelaide 13.15 (93) d Collingwood 11.13 (79), R1 2026

What it means

Adelaide (12-6) proved that it is right in the premiership race as it overpowered Sydney when the match was on the line for a stirring victory on the road that made it nine wins from the past 11. The Crows have turned around their horror record against the Magpies with a pair of wins from three matches over the past year but have little margin for error as they push for a top-four finish.

Collingwood (10-1-7) has got its campaign back on track with five wins from as many matches against sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the ladder. The Magpies have a perfect record from 10 games against the lower half teams this year but are yet to take the scalp of a side now in the top half before a challenging run home that begins with the Crows and includes the Cats, Hawks and Lions.

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Game shapers

Ben Keays has become critical to the Crows since joining from the Lions at the end of 2019 while his durability is shown by playing 150 consecutive matches since his first for his second club. The 29-year-old brings intense pressure whether playing in the engine room or lining up closer to goal and has booted 23 goals this year while averaging 15.2 disposals and 3.2 tackles a game.

Jordan De Goey is enjoying arguably his most consistent stretch of form across a 12-year career with the Magpies as he builds the engine to spend more time in the midfield as well as continuing to make an impact in the forward half. The 30-year-old is averaging 25.8 disposals and 3.2 clearances while also booting eight goals over his past 10 matches as he steamrolls his way to reach 200 matches.

Early tip: Adelaide by 11 points

Jordan De Goey during the R15 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne v Geelong, MCG

Friday, July 24, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Geelong 12.13 (85) d Melbourne 6.10 (46), R4 2025

What it means

Melbourne (12-6) returns to a primetime stage with high hopes of claiming a top-four spot on the back of five wins in its past six matches after overrunning North Melbourne last week. The Demons can turn to a flawless record at the MCG with nine wins from as many matches at the venue this season though percentage remains a concern in their push for a double chance.

Geelong (10-8) revived its hopes of a top-six finish as it outclassed St Kilda to seal just its second victory in seven matches but paid a huge price with midfielder Max Holmes injured in the win. The Cats have a mounting injury list to manage on the run home but with three matches to come against bottom-six sides the clash with the Demons looms as critical to their hopes of avoiding the wildcard spots.

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Game shapers

Matthew Jefferson had largely flown under the radar in his first 17 matches as a promising key forward with the Demons before a breakout game against the Kangaroos. The 22-year-old presented as a strong marking target and booted a career-high four goals to help his side turn the game against the Roos and now looms as a powerful one-two punch with Jacob van Rooyen for years to come.

Gryan Miers had spent time playing in the VFL while managing a serious knee issue but returned to the Cats' senior line-up with a firm reminder of the value that he adds. The 27-year-old put aside his injury concerns to add a spark with a game-high three goals as well as 22 disposals and 12 score involvements while the Cats' forward line looked much more threatening with Miers back in their side.

Early tip: Melbourne by eight points

Gryan Miers kicks a goal during Geelong's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Friday, July 24, 6.10pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 14.13 (97) d West Coast 5.11 (41), R6 2026

What it means

Fremantle (16-2) continued on its merry way as it blew away a spirited Port Adelaide with five goals in 10 minutes after the main break before cruising to another commanding come-from-behind win. The Dockers are showing few flaws though coach Justin Longmuir will be wary of giving the Eagles a start in the Western Derby after his own side has trailed at half-time in four of its past five matches.

West Coast (4-14) took further steps forward as it gave two-time reigning premier Brisbane a scare before falling to a gallant defeat on home soil. The Eagles have been more competitive in their past seven matches as hosts since being thumped by the Dockers in April in a defeat that extended their horror streak to nine losses by an average 46 points in the past 10 Western derbies.

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Game shapers

Hayden Young has been forced to spend much of this season as the icing on the cake while the Dockers have made their way down the path towards the greatest of celebrations. The 25-year-old is no stranger to injury and has only played 10 times this year but with 20 disposals and a goal in a return game against the Suns appears primed for the run home as he reaches 100 matches.

Rhett Bazzo has been a slow burn since joining the Eagles at the end of 2021 and playing 28 matches in his first four season but is finally grabbing his opportunities in defence across nine consecutive games. The 22-year-old is growing in confidence with every game and gave a glimpse into the future with four intercept marks and eight intercept possessions against the Lions.

Early tip: Fremantle by 31 points

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 25, 1.05pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 13.15 (93) d Carlton 11.8 (74), R22 2025

What it means

Carlton (8-10) has perhaps returned to its true level after starting life under interim coach Josh Fraser with seven consecutive victories as it has since been outclassed in a pair of defeats to Hawthorn and Collingwood. The Blues remain in contention for a wildcard spot but with a poor percentage and the Lions and Dockers still to come, they cannot afford to stumble again against the out-of-sorts Suns.

Gold Coast (7-11) is on the verge of falling out of contention for even a wildcard spot as a narrow loss to the Western Bulldogs made it eight consecutive defeats and the second-longest streak in Damien Hardwick's coaching career across two clubs. The Suns still hold their finals hopes in their own hands with three matches against clubs in a similar position on the run home starting with the Blues.

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Game shapers

Nic Newman has taken a long path to reach 150 matches after starting out as a mature-aged recruit, making a change of clubs from the Swans to the Blues in search of greater opportunities, and suffering injuries that include a pair of serious knee issues. The 33-year-old hits the milestone as an important part of the Blues' back half while adding dash and dare and averaging 22.6 disposals.

Touk Miller is among the long list of Suns midfielders who have underperformed during their shock form slump even while he continues to find plenty of the ball with an average 25.2 disposals and 3.5 clearances this year. The 30-year-old former skipper has shown in the past that he is just as capable at shutting down the opposition weapons and could be called on to limit the Blues' best ball-winners.

Early tip: Carlton by seven points

Nic Newman during Carlton's game against Collingwood in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG

Saturday, July 25, 4.15pm AEST

Last time: Hawthorn 21.19 (145) d Essendon 13.5 (83), R1 2026

What it means

Hawthorn (12-1-5) has tuned up for the run home with a pair of thumping victories over Carlton and Richmond and with other results falling its way is now well-placed to snatch a top-two finish. The Hawks are less concerned with percentage given they have had a draw but will want to put away the Bombers, Roos and Eagles even if their focus is as much on coming clashes with the Lions and Pies.

Essendon (2-16) got back on the winners list for just the second time in 421 days as it stunned Greater Western Sydney with its manic pressure to claim a first victory under interim coach Dean Solomon. The win was enough to lift the Bombers off the bottom of the ladder and above the Tigers on percentage to add to the reasons to avoid huge losses in their remaining games.

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Game shapers

Mitch Lewis continues to brush aside speculation over his future at the Hawks as he remains a key to their success whether lining up close to goal or playing higher up the ground as a link between defence and attack. The luckless 27-year-old has already played his most matches in a season in an unbroken run of 18 this year and with five goals against the Tigers now has 30 in this campaign.

Sam Durham showed once again that he is a key part of the Bombers' future as the inspirational midfielder played a starring role in the breakthrough win against the Giants. The 25-year-old battled hard and put his body on the line as he gathered 25 disposals in typical fashion and showed a touch of class when pulling down a huge mark ahead of a clash with their fierce rivals this week.

Early tip: Hawthorn by 59 points

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Richmond in R19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Engie Stadium

Saturday, July 25, 4.35pm AEST

Last time: Sydney 17.5 (107) d Greater Western Sydney 8.18 (66), R6 2026

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (8-10) let its tenuous grip on a wildcard spot loosen as it added a shock loss to Essendon to earlier defeats to lesser lights West Coast, St Kilda (twice), Carlton and Gold Coast. The Giants have proven that they are at their best against the best with wins over the Dockers, Lions, Hawks, Demons and Cats, and need to bounce back against the Swans to revive their finals hopes.

Sydney (13-5) has dropped back into the pack in the race for a top-two finish as it added a loss to premiership rivals Adelaide to defeats to Fremantle and Brisbane over the past month. The Swans' troubles are starting at the coalface as they have been hammered in clearance and contested ball but they can turn to an ominous recent record against the Giants with six wins in the past seven matches.

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Game shapers

Finn Callaghan has been left to do much of the heavy lifting in an undermanned midfield this season but will have even more weight on his shoulder with skipper Toby Greene added to the injury list. The 23-year-old has stood up alongside the likes of Clayton Oliver in the engine room with a career-high average of 28.5 disposals this year but will need to lift again as the Giants face their cross-town rivals.

Tom Papley has had to endure a pair of frustrating campaigns due to injury but showed signs of being back to his combative best as he helped keep the Swans in the game with four goals and 24 disposals in the loss to the Crows. The firebrand forward has booted 20 majors in 13 matches in an interrupted season but appears to be hitting top form at just the right time for the under-fire Swans.

Early tip: Sydney by 22 points

Finn Callaghan during the round 18 match between Greater Western Sydney and Geelong at Engie Stadium, on July 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Richmond, Marvel Stadium

Saturday, July 25, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 21.9 (135) d Richmond 8.8 (56), R15 2025

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (11-7) keep getting the job done as they have added a pair of scrappy victories over West Coast and now Gold Coast to six wins by a goal or less earlier in the season. The Dogs might not be the most convincing of the top-six contenders but they can all but book a finals spot with a win over the Tigers especially with the Kangaroos and Blues still to come.

Richmond (2-16) at times appeared to be going through the motions as it was blown away by Hawthorn before the main break to extend its losing streak to seven matches by an average 47 points. The Tigers have paid a huge price for their recent lack of competitiveness as they have been jumped by the embattled Bombers and now sit on the bottom of the ladder on percentage.

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Game shapers

Bailey Williams has made the most of his versatility across more than a decade with the Bulldogs but showed all of his value when playing more permanently in the back half against the Suns. The 28-year-old stepped up in the absence of Bailey Dale to add drive out of defence as he gathered 29 disposals and an equal career-high 11 rebounds in a role he remains well-suited to for the run home.

Sam Lalor has not been able to have the impact he would have wanted as injuries struck again in his second season with the Tigers. But the 19-year-old was quick to give a reminder of his promise as he returned for his first game in 12 weeks and immediately looked at home with 14 disposals and a goal in limited minutes to give the Tigers some much-needed hope for the future.

Early tip: The Western Bulldogs by 41 points

Sam Lalor kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, Gabba

Sunday, July 26, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 18.12 (120) d Port Adelaide 14.8 (92), R17 2025

What it means

Brisbane (12-6) fired another warning shot across the competition as it claimed a sixth consecutive win even while rarely getting out of third gear in the victory against West Coast. The Lions can again eye a top-two finish as other results fall their way and they have three matches against sides from the bottom half of the ladder to come including the Power and later the Blues and Suns.

Port Adelaide (6-12) found a new way to impress under first-year coach Josh Carr even without claiming a win as an undermanned midfield helped give Fremantle a scare before losing touch with the ladder-leaders. The Power gave up 100 points for just the second time this season, and the first since round one, and their defensive gameplan is enough to give hope of an upset against the Lions.

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Game shapers

Charlie Cameron has put a frustrating 2025 campaign behind him and carried on from his starring role in last year's Grand Final with a return to form that has included booting 38 goals this season. The 32-year-old has hit the scoreboard in all but one match to again be a critical part of the Lions' well-balanced forward line as he reaches 200 matches for the club.

Jase Burgoyne has found some consistent form for the Power this season and got his chance in the middle last week with the likes of Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis absent. He had 24 disposals, six clearances, five tackles and kicked a goal in an impressive display against Fremantle. Burgoyne's versatility remains crucial for Port and he is averaging a career-high 20.7 disposals this season as the 23-year-old continues to improve.

Early tip: Brisbane by 27 points

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, July 26, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 11.12 (78) d North Melbourne 10.9 (69), R21 2025

What it means

North Melbourne (8-10) continues to frustrate as it added Melbourne to the finals contenders that it has at least challenged before suffering a defeat that extended its record of failing to beat a side currently sitting in the top 10. The Kangaroos' wildcard hopes are hanging by a thread as the clash with the Saints is their last match-up against a bottom-half side in a tough run home.

St Kilda (8-10) missed an opportunity to claim a first big scalp of the season and put its finals hopes in its own hands as it failed to truly challenge an injury-hit Geelong and was left clinging to 10th spot. The Saints are one of four sides yet to beat a team currently in the top 10, along with the Roos, Eagles and Tigers, but with four matches to come against sides now below them are well-placed for a finals berth.

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Game shapers

Dylan Stephens is finally looking at home in his seventh season as he averages a career-high 20 disposals and 3.2 inside 50s while playing every game for the Roos this year. The 25-year-old is holding down a role on the wing as his tireless running helps link defence to attack while his improved ball use is an added bonus as the former Swans reaches 100 matches.

Rowan Marshall showed all of his worth as a No.1 ruck as he perhaps put on an audition in front of the Cats with 31 disposals, 26 contested possessions, 12 clearances, 30 hitouts and two goals for the Saints. The 30-year-old is also capable of playing forward and hitting the scoreboard but should relish the opportunity to stake his claim to the role in a battle with Roos ruck Tristan Xerri.

Early tip: North Melbourne by nine points