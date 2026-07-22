John Longmire outlines his next steps after missing out on the Tasmania role

John Longmire during the match between the North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Sydney premiership coach John Longmire has ruled himself out of the vacant Essendon and Carlton head coaching roles after missing out on the Tasmania job.

Ken Hinkley was this week announced as the Devils' inaugural coach, with Longmire among the top candidates for the job alongside Nathan Buckley.

But after missing out on the role, Longmire told Fox Footy he "wasn't ready to coach" and plans to stay in Sydney to continue as the Swans' executive director of club performance and build his newly established business.

"From my perspective looking back on it, I was probably asking more questions about them then they were asking about me and I think that told me more than anything about where I sat," Longmire said on Wednesday night.

"I think from that perspective, I said at the very start of this ... these things become clear over time and I think that's what happened to me, it certainly became clear over time about where I sat with my coaching.

"I certainly explored it and I went down the path and looked at it seriously, but I'm really fortunate, I helped start a business up here 18 months ago that I'm really jumping into and enjoying.

"I'm going to get into that and I'm going to do a bit of travel, watch my kids play sport, but I'm really looking forward to the next stage of by business career up in Sydney which I'm really enjoying."

Learn More 03:19

Hinkley was on Monday confirmed as Tasmania's inaugural coach, joining the Devils less than 12 months after his 13-year tenure at Port Adelaide came to a close.

Hinkley has signed a five-year deal that will officially begin on November 1 and will span the new club's first four AFL seasons, but will continue his 2026 media commitments in the meantime.

Learn More 24:15

"I guess Kenny was one of those coaches that I was pretty close with over the journey ... one of those coaches you would always gravitate to at functions," Longmire said.

"He's going to do a great job, Kenny, he's got a great connection with his players, obviously clearly experienced, he's a country lad which I think fits in well with what they're after.

"He'll be that coach that gets emotional and gets passionate and players can't help but buy into that, I think he'll do a great job for them."