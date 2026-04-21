An Anzac Day packed with action is the centrepiece of the round, with matches either side of the Essendon and Collingwood blockbuster

(L-R) Brayden Maynard, Kyle Langford, Jye Caldwell, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor, Andrew McGrath, Nick Daicos and Sam Durham pose during the 2026 Anzac Day media opportunity at the Shrine of Remembrance on April 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE EVENNESS of the competition was revealed last week with five matches decided by under 10 points as two-time reigning premier Brisbane joined the mid-ladder logjam.

The Western Bulldogs kick off round seven against the ladder-leading Sydney on Thursday night, while Richmond hosts the suddenly eye-catching Melbourne on Anzac Day Eve.

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An Anzac Day packed with action is the centrepiece of the round, starting with a clash between Hawthorn and Gold Coast in Launceston, before Essendon and Collingwood meet in their traditional blockbuster.

Here is what to look out for across round seven, as well as a tip for each match.

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Western Bulldogs v Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, April 23, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 16.9 (105) d Sydney 14.12 (96), R16 2025

What it means

Western Bulldogs (4-2) navigated a tough fixture to start the season as it made an early statement by becoming the last remaining undefeated team just two weeks ago. A pair of chastening defeats and a mounting injury list, now including the loss of Sam Darcy due to a serious knee injury and Tom Liberatore to concussion protocols, have left the Bulldogs' top-four hopes hanging by a thread.

Sydney (5-1) has emerged as the team to beat as a comfortable victory over cross-town rivals Greater Western Sydney helped it settle into top spot with an average winning margin of 62 points. A primetime meeting with the Bulldogs loomed as a mouth-watering test between a pair of top-four challengers just a week ago but now looks more of a banana skin game for the Swans to be wary of.

Game shapers

Aaron Naughton has made a strong start to the season with 18 goals in six matches but will now shoulder a heavy load as the Bulldogs face up to a campaign without fellow key forward Darcy. The high-flying 26-year-old has had to find fresh ways to hit the scoreboard while averaging fewer than five marks a game, but expect to again be the focal point as the Dogs try to revive their finals hopes.

Justin McInerney is starting to get the recognition he deserves as he builds on an impressive 2025 campaign with a blistering start to this season. The 25-year-old is adding more strings to his bow as he remains crucial to the Swans' ball movement while spending time on a wing but has also become an important part of the engine room with career-highs for 26 disposals and three clearances a game.

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Early tip: Sydney by 22 points

Richmond v Melbourne, MCG

Friday, April 24, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Melbourne 12.11 (83) d Richmond 9.9 (63), R7 2025

What it means

Richmond (0-6) did itself few favours as it challenged the improving North Melbourne throughout much of the first half but failed to make the most of its chances to have 2.12 on the scoreboard at the main break. The defeat takes the Tigers to an 0-6 start for the first time since 2010 as injuries continue to mount with stalwarts like Tim Taranto now joining a host of young hopes on the sidelines.

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Melbourne (4-2) responded to a shock defeat to Essendon in the best possible way as it held off reigning back-to-back premiers Brisbane to win a showstopper at the MCG. The new-look Demons pulled off the victory with the inclusion of a host of fresh faces and a game plan that helped them reach triple figures for the fourth time this season after only hitting the mark five times last year.

Game shapers

Jack Ross is shouldering extra responsibility as a leader in a young and rebuilding Tigers outfit that is left searching for signs of progress while being yet to taste victory this season. The 25-year-old is averaging career-highs for 21.7 disposals, 10.7 contested possessions, 4.3 clearances and 5.7 tackles a game while spending more time in the midfield as he reaches 100 matches this week.

Brody Mihocek has been a key to the Demons flipping the script on the way that they play as much as their form, as the former Magpie helps straighten up his second side as a focal point in attack. The 33-year-old has hit the scoreboard in all six games since changing clubs and has 10 goals for the season, but is proving just as crucial for freeing up Bayley Fritsch and guiding Jacob van Rooyen.

Learn More 00:39

Early tip: Melbourne by 47 points

Hawthorn v Gold Coast, UTAS Stadium

Saturday, April 25, 12.30pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 16.8 (104) d Hawthorn 15.6 (96), R10 2025

What it means

Hawthorn (5-1) has put a sluggish start to the season behind it to win five matches in a row for just the second time since 2018 after holding off Port Adelaide in a thriller. The Hawks found a way to win even as the Power locked down on their attacking weapons in defence, and with a challenging run of games to come, will want to make the most of returning to a venue where they have won 10 in a row.

Gold Coast (4-2) is still to prove that it has earned a place among the leading contenders after limping over the line against Essendon in response to back-to-back defeats to Melbourne and Sydney. The Suns can turn to a promising recent record against the Hawks after winning their past three meetings and five of their past six, while trying to claim a first victory in Launceston at their seventh attempt.

Game shapers

Nick Watson has enjoyed the brightest of starts to his career as a livewire forward but is now having an even greater impact for the Hawks around the field as he averages a career-high 15 disposals. The 21-year-old remains most dangerous near goal and booted a personal-best five majors to lift his side to victory over the Power as he sits among the top six goalkickers and reaches 50 matches.

Ethan Read has shown glimpses of the future even if uncertainty remains over where he might settle into the Suns' lineup as a young and athletic 202cm utility. The 20-year-old booted a career-high four goals in a win over the Tigers earlier this year and followed up with three against the Demons, but enjoyed a true breakout game with 16 disposals and two goals from a wing against the Bombers.

Ethan Read celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Early tip: Hawthorn by nine points

Essendon v Collingwood, MCG

Saturday, April 25, 3.20pm AEST

Last time: Collingwood 16.11 (107) d Essendon 10.6 (66), R7 2025

What it means

Essendon (1-5) has rediscovered a reason to believe after a breakthrough win over Melbourne was sandwiched between gallant defeats to the Western Bulldogs and most recently Gold Coast. The Bombers' change of fortune has coincided with a more free-flowing style of play that has allowed them to pass 100 points two weeks in a row after failing to hit the mark for more than a year.

Collingwood (3-3) pulled off a heist as it charged past Carlton before having collective hearts back in mouths as an after-the-siren shot at goal sailed narrowly wide for a behind. The Magpies set up the victory with a four-goal blitz in the first seven minutes of the final term as a pointer to what the side can do when putting the foot down even as they failed to hit 100 points for a 15th game in a row.

Game shapers

Archie Roberts is proving to be more than just a bargain pick-up for the Bombers as the No.54 pick in 2023 builds on his performances in the back half to become an important cog in the engine room. The 20-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.5 disposals as he adds midfield muscle to his dash out of defence, and could add another string to his bow with a lockdown role on Nick Daicos.

Jamie Elliott took a huge step toward returning to form after a relatively quiet start to the season with three goals from 18 disposals as a key to the Magpies' comeback win over the Blues. The 33-year-old now has eight majors from six matches in this campaign but remains well off the pace he set on the way to booting 60 last year, as the Pies continue to search for more firepower in their forward half.

Isaac Quaynor and Sam Durham pose during the 2026 Anzac Day media opportunity at the Shrine of Remembrance. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: Collingwood by 17 points

Port Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, April 25, 6.05pm ACST

Last time: Geelong 23.15 (153) d Port Adelaide 9.11 (65), R21 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (2-4) put in perhaps its best performance of the season as it turned to a more cautious approach with ball in hand and was a straight shot at goal from Mitch Georgiades away from a shock win over Hawthorn. The Power will face an even tougher test against a Cats outfit that has had their measure in recent years, with the last three matches going against them by an average of 83 points

Geelong (4-2) is almost flying under the radar as it reclaims a familiar position among the leading contenders with a positive win-loss record even after starting the season with a challenging fixture. The Cats dismantled the Bulldogs even before their opponents' injury problems piled up and finished with 36 scoring shots to 16 before a trip to a venue where they have won five in a row.

Game shapers

Todd Marshall has taken tentative steps toward locking in a role in the Power defence as he returns from an injury-ravaged 2025 campaign. The 27-year-old has booted 159 goals from his 120 matches but showed his aerial prowess might be better suited to the back half as he took five intercept marks, and had nine rebounds among 18 disposals in a promising performance against the Hawks last week.

Jeremy Cameron was eager to brush aside any talk of him reaching a century of goals last season even as he went on to finish with 88 for the year, but revived the discussion with 10 majors against the Bulldogs last week. The 33-year-old has 17 goals from five matches since missing the opening game, and might be out to fill his boots again as the Cats face the Power then the Kangaroos.

Learn More 04:09

Early tip: Geelong by 31 points

Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium

Saturday, April 25, 6.15pm AWST

Last time: Fremantle 15.4 (94) d Carlton 10.7 (67), R21 2025

What it means

Fremantle (5-1) continues to separate itself from the chasing pack after backing up a pair of narrow victories over finals contenders Adelaide and Collingwood with a thumping win over bitter rivals West Coast. The Dockers are still finding a better balance between defence and attack but have conceded the fewest points so far while returning to a home fortress where they have won 13 of their past 16.

Carlton (1-5) has faced another tumultuous week off the field as concerns for young utility Elijah Hollands have overshadowed even a defeat to arch rivals Collingwood coming in all too familiar fashion. The Blues gave up yet another second-half lead as it was overrun by the Pies, even if they might have snatched victory after the siren, and now face a testing trip to face the in-form Dockers.

Game shapers

Jye Amiss was reminded that career progression is not always linear for young players and especially key forwards during a lean patch last year, but is now in the midst of a rich vein of form that has netted him 13 goals in the past four matches. The 22-year-old backed up from booting a clutch goal against the Pies to bag a career-high five goals from nine scoring shots against the Eagles.

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Ollie Florent is enjoying a new lease on life after falling out of favour in his first season under Swans coach Dean Cox and making the move to a second club. The 27-year-old has had more prolific games but showed even in the gut-wrenching defeat to the Magpies that he is adding a touch of class and composure to the Blues' defence and improving transitions through the midfield.

Early tip: Fremantle by 35 points

St Kilda v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, April 26, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: West Coast 16.12 (108) d St Kilda 12.8 (80), R10 2025

What it means

St Kilda (2-4) is perhaps the hardest side in the competition to nail down as a pair of spirited defeats to Brisbane and most recently Adelaide sit alongside less than convincing victories over Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide in the past month. Signs of improvement are shining through but the Saints need to make hay while facing the Eagles, Blues and Tigers over the next four weeks.

West Coast (2-4) continued to take tentative steps along the rebuild path as it matched the top-class Fremantle midfield for much of the Western Derby and even had more inside 50s. The Eagles might have lacked the polish and firepower to make the most of their times in control of territory against their rivals, but only need to hit the scoreboard more to challenge a Saints outfit that they upset last year.

Game shapers

Liam Ryan has hit the scoreboard in each of his first six matches for his second club without quite lighting up the forward line as much as the Saints might have hoped. The 29-year-old 'Flyin' Ryan' has at least pulled in a Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender for a spectacular grab against the Demons but will be hoping to add more of an impact near goal in his first match against the Eagles.

Reuben Ginbey has been a shining light in the Eagles' defence even as the side has been mired near the bottom of the ladder since he was drafted as pick No.9 in 2022. The 21-year-old can play on the towering forwards, as he did when locking down on Josh Treacy last week, or add dash from the back half which could be in order with the Saints relying more on smalls for their goals.

Reuben Ginbey in action during the match between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: St Kilda by 17 points

Brisbane v Adelaide, Gabba

Sunday, April 26, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: Adelaide 10.8 (68) d Brisbane 8.15 (63), R13 2025

What it means

Brisbane (3-3) might have learned across its past seven campaigns as a top-four contender that the end of the season is more important than the start, but there is still reason for a hint of concern after a less than convincing start to this year. Two of the two-time reigning premiers' losses have been by under a goal but they might be more worried by giving up 100 points in each of their three defeats.

Adelaide (3-3) is still to prove that it can consistently beat the fellow top-four hopefuls but should be buoyed by hanging on for victory by the narrowest of margins against St Kilda after three losses in thrillers this year. The Crows have a history of close encounters against the Lions, with their five matches since 2023 split 2-2, with a draw and decided by an average of under eight points.

Game shapers

Zac Bailey continues to do what he does best while averaging 19 disposals and booting seven goals in five matches even as speculation swirls over his playing future. The Lions' two-time premiership gun hardly needs to audition to attract the attention of other clubs but can be backed to turn on his exploits as a goalkicking midfielder in front of a Crows outfit reportedly keen to lure Bailey across.

Taylor Walker turned back the clock to inspire the Crows to victory under trying circumstances as the veteran overcame a slow start to boot five goals including the match-winner against the Saints. The timely haul was the 35-year-old's biggest since 2023 as he remains critical to his side’s hopes of pushing for a top-four finish alongside fellow key forward Riley Thilthorpe.

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Early tip: Brisbane by 14 points

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Manuka Oval

Sunday, April 27, 4.40pm AEST

Last time: Greater Western Sydney 20.13 (133) d North Melbourne 12.7 (79), R22 2025

What it means

Greater Western Sydney (2-4) was left frustrated as it challenged ladder-leading rivals Sydney but failed to make the most of its opportunities with wayward kicking for goal. The Giants are at risk of losing touch with the finals contenders as they wait for more of their cavalry to return from injury but can kickstart their campaign against a Roos outfit they have beaten four consecutive times by an average of 43 points.

North Melbourne (4-2) continues to put a lean period behind it and separate itself from the lesser lights after running away to its heaviest victory since 2019 in a thumping win over Richmond. The Kangaroos have shown that they are ready to leap over the sides likely out of finals contention but will get a clearer picture of where they sit with the Giants, Cats, Swans, Crows and Suns to come.

Game shapers

Toby Greene already has claims to being the Giants' best player across the club's 14-and-a-bit seasons but will claim an undeniable slice of history this week with his 268th match. The 32-year-old will overtake Callan Ward for the most games played for the Giants as the captain shows few signs of slowing down while adding regular stints in the midfield to his ongoing threat near goal.

Cam Zurhaar has helped hold the Kangaroos' forward line together while booting 206 goals during a dire handful of years for the club. The 27-year-old powerhouse showed there could be more to his game as he switched to half-back for the win over the Tigers and gathered 23 disposals, 11 marks and six intercepts to quickly look right at home in a new role as he reaches 150 matches.

Cam Zurhaar during North Melbourne's game against Richmond in R6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Early tip: North Melbourne by five points