IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
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- The Bombers feel like a live chance against the Magpies on Anzac Day
- The senior coaches in waiting
- Players call for the introduction of a Mental Health Round
- Ross Lyon under fire for his post-game press conference
- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or furphy, Out on a limb
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