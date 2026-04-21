Players run through a joint banner during the R7 match between Collingwood and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

2 FOR 1 TICKETS Get your GA tickets to Anzac Day Eve NOW

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Bombers feel like a live chance against the Magpies on Anzac Day

- The senior coaches in waiting

- Players call for the introduction of a Mental Health Round

- Ross Lyon under fire for his post-game press conference

- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Fact or furphy, Out on a limb

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts