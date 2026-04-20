Elijah Hollands has been admitted to hospital, Carlton has confirmed

Michael Voss and Elijah Hollands look on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has confirmed Elijah Hollands has been hospitalised on Monday evening.

"The Carlton Football Club can confirm that Elijah Hollands has been admitted to hospital this evening," the club said in a short statement.

"While the Club acknowledges the public's interest, it again asks that the privacy of Elijah and his family be respected.

"This request for privacy extends to the media to please not report or speculate on Hollands' location and private health information."

Elijah Hollands looks on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It comes as the Blues continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Hollands' conduct during the match against Collingwood last Thursday night.

Hollands had already been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Perth to play Fremantle as the club continues to support him following the game against the Magpies.

More to come ...