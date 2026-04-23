AFTER a week out to deal with personal tragedy, Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson is back for his team's trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane on Sunday.
He's not the only big name to return for round seven, with Collingwood welcoming back Jordan De Goey from concussion to face Essendon on Anzac Day and Hawthorn recalling Jack Scrimshaw.
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Dawson's return for the Crows comes as Alex Neal-Bullen misses with a knee injury, facing a Lions outfit without injured duo Noah Answerth and Jarrod Berry.
Scrimshaw's inclusion in one of five changes for the Hawks, who face Gold Coast in Launceston, with suspended duo James Sicily and Dylan Moore among the outs.
Jack Gunston is back after having his corked calf managed last week.
The high-flying Hawks are taking on a Suns team that has two huge inclusions of their own, with skipper Noah Anderson (appendix) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both named.
For Ugle-Hagan it will be his first AFL game in 596 days after leaving the Western Bulldogs in the off-season.
Just like Hawthorn, Richmond has made five changes for the Anzac Day Eve clash with Melbourne, recalling veterans Tom Lynch and Jacob Hopper, while handing debuts to Sam Cumming and Tom Burton.
The Dees have selected Changkuoth Jiath to replace Harrison Petty.
Jack Henry (oblique) is back for Geelong to face an unchanged Port Adelaide, while Carlton has made three changes for its clash with Fremantle.
In Sunday's other matches, West Coast has dropped veteran Jamie Cripps, while Greater Western Sydney has loaded up with Stephen Coniglio, Jesse Hogan, Aaron Cadman and Brent Daniels in its 26-man squad to play North Melbourne.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: S.Cumming, T.Lynch, J.Hopper, T.Burton, T.Brown
Out: S.Banks (collarbone), M.Rioli (hamstring), T.Taranto (concussion), T.Sonsie (omitted), L.Fawcett (omitted)
MELBOURNE
In: C.Jiath
Out: H.Petty (concussion protocols)
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: F.Maginness, H.Morrison, J.Gunston, J.Dalton, J.Scrimshaw
Out: J.Sicily (suspension), W.McCabe (omitted), D.Moore (suspension), F.Perez (managed), S.Butler (managed)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Ugle-Hagan, N.Anderson
Out: J.Jeffrey (omitted), C.Ballard (omitted)
Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Prior, D.Sharp
Out: J.Ridley (calf), J.Gresham (omitted)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.De Goey, S.Sidebottom
Out: E.Allan (omitted), N.Long (managed)
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 6.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
GEELONG
In: J.Henry, M.O'Connor
Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed), O.Wiltshire (managed)
Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 6.15pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
CARLTON
In: L.Reidy, C.Lord, A.Moir
Out: E.Hollands (mental health), H.McKay (concussion), M.Pittonet (hand)
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, A.Hastie, A.Tauru, L.O'Connell
Out: H.Boxshall (omitted)
WEST COAST
In: M.Champion, R.Maric, M.Flynn, T.Cole, J.Williams
Out: J.Cripps (omitted), A.Reid (knee)
Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 3.15pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Fort, C.McKenna, J.Tunstill, S.Brain, D.Joyce
Out: N.Answerth (concussion), J.Berry (calf)
ADELAIDE
In: J.Dawson, B.Dowling, J.Borlase, T.Murray
Out: A.Neal-Bullen (knee)
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 4.40pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Coniglio, J.Leake, J.Hogan, A.Cadman, B.Daniels
Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Fonti (suspension)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Xerri, F.O'Sullivan, T.Pink, J.Konstanty
Out: C.Coleman-Jones (managed)