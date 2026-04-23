Jordan Dawson, Jordan De Goey and Jack Scrimshaw. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFTER a week out to deal with personal tragedy, Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson is back for his team's trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane on Sunday.

He's not the only big name to return for round seven, with Collingwood welcoming back Jordan De Goey from concussion to face Essendon on Anzac Day and Hawthorn recalling Jack Scrimshaw.

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Dawson's return for the Crows comes as Alex Neal-Bullen misses with a knee injury, facing a Lions outfit without injured duo Noah Answerth and Jarrod Berry.

Scrimshaw's inclusion in one of five changes for the Hawks, who face Gold Coast in Launceston, with suspended duo James Sicily and Dylan Moore among the outs.

Jack Gunston is back after having his corked calf managed last week.

The high-flying Hawks are taking on a Suns team that has two huge inclusions of their own, with skipper Noah Anderson (appendix) and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan both named.

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For Ugle-Hagan it will be his first AFL game in 596 days after leaving the Western Bulldogs in the off-season.

Just like Hawthorn, Richmond has made five changes for the Anzac Day Eve clash with Melbourne, recalling veterans Tom Lynch and Jacob Hopper, while handing debuts to Sam Cumming and Tom Burton.

The Dees have selected Changkuoth Jiath to replace Harrison Petty.

Jack Henry (oblique) is back for Geelong to face an unchanged Port Adelaide, while Carlton has made three changes for its clash with Fremantle.

In Sunday's other matches, West Coast has dropped veteran Jamie Cripps, while Greater Western Sydney has loaded up with Stephen ConiglioJesse HoganAaron Cadman and Brent Daniels in its 26-man squad to play North Melbourne.

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FRIDAY, APRIL 24

Richmond v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Cumming, T.Lynch, J.Hopper, T.Burton, T.Brown
Out: S.Banks (collarbone), M.Rioli (hamstring), T.Taranto (concussion), T.Sonsie (omitted), L.Fawcett (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: C.Jiath
Out: H.Petty (concussion protocols)

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: F.Maginness, H.Morrison, J.Gunston, J.Dalton, J.Scrimshaw
Out: J.Sicily (suspension), W.McCabe (omitted), D.Moore (suspension), F.Perez (managed), S.Butler (managed)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Ugle-Hagan, N.Anderson
Out: J.Jeffrey (omitted), C.Ballard (omitted)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Prior, D.Sharp
Out: J.Ridley (calf), J.Gresham (omitted)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, S.Sidebottom
Out: E.Allan (omitted), N.Long (managed)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 6.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Nil
Out: Nil

GEELONG

In: J.Henry, M.O'Connor
Out: J.Kolodjashnij (managed), O.Wiltshire (managed)

Fremantle v Carlton at Optus Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil
Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: L.Reidy, C.Lord, A.Moir
Out: E.Hollands (mental health), H.McKay (concussion), M.Pittonet (hand)

SUNDAY, APRIL 26

St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, A.Hastie, A.Tauru, L.O'Connell
Out: H.Boxshall (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: M.Champion, R.Maric, M.Flynn, T.Cole, J.Williams
Out: J.Cripps (omitted), A.Reid (knee)

Brisbane v Adelaide at the Gabba, 3.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Fort, C.McKenna, J.Tunstill, S.Brain, D.Joyce
Out: N.Answerth (concussion), J.Berry (calf)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Dawson, B.Dowling, J.Borlase, T.Murray
Out: A.Neal-Bullen (knee)

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 4.40pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Coniglio, J.Leake, J.Hogan, A.Cadman, B.Daniels
Out: C.Brown (omitted), J.Fonti (suspension)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Xerri, F.O'Sullivan, T.Pink, J.Konstanty
Out: C.Coleman-Jones (managed)