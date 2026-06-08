Follow all the action from the clash between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG

Collingwood and Melbourne players wear Big Freeze beanies during a media opportunity on June 3, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Big Freeze and King's Birthday blockbuster between Collingwood and Melbourne takes on even greater significance this year after the passing of inspirational former Demons coach and MND campaigner Neale Daniher.

The Magpies have all the hallmarks of a middle-of-the-road side as a nail-biting defeat to Western Bulldogs leaves them sitting outside the wildcard places with one win in their past five matches.

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They tend to rise to the challenge when playing in front of bumper crowds and can turn to an imposing record over the Demons after winning their past five clashes and 12 of the last 14.

Melbourne has given up some of its early gains and fallen back into the pack after a listless loss to Greater Western Sydney made it four consecutive defeats in Alice Springs.

The Demons start the round still sitting in the top six but need to beat sides from the mid-ladder logjam like the Pies to regain their momentum before heading into a bye.

Both clubs confirmed debutants on Thursday, with Luker Kentfield to play his first game for the Dees and mid-season draftee Mitch Podhajski to make his debut for the Pies.

Harry Perryman and Jack Buller return for the Pies, while Steele Sidebottom has been managed and Ned Long dropped along with Wil Parker.

The Demons will welcome back experienced defenders Jake Lever and Tom McDonald, while Bailey Laurie and Matt Jefferson have been omitted alongside the injured Andy Moniz-Wakefield.