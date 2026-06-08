The Daniher family ahead of Big Freeze 12 at the MCG on June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to our special live coverage of Big Freeze 12, where the game and the nation will honour the late Neale Daniher.

Daniher has made this day one of the most special on the AFL calendar and today he will be remembered and celebrated, two weeks after his passing.

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His long battle with 'The Beast', motor neurone disease, has inspired the nation and today the AFL and Fight MND, which Daniher helped found, will continue the fight in front of a jam-packed crowd at the MCG.

And, of course, after what is set to be an emotional pre-game ceremony, Melbourne and Collingwood will do battle in a pivotal game in the race for finals.

The pre-game slide will begin at 2pm AEST before the Dees and the Pies face off from 3.15pm AEST