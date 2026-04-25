Jai Culley is facing a stint on the sidelines after injuring his knee on Friday night

Jai Culley is seen after injuring his knee during round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Jai Culley will miss the rest of the 2026 season after rupturing his left anterior cruciate ligament during the Anzac Day Eve clash against Richmond.

The 23-year-old will undergo a knee reconstruction after scans confirmed the news on Saturday.

It's a bitter blow for the popular Demon, who had previously ruptured the ACL in his right knee while playing for West Coast.

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Melbourne footy boss Alan Richardson said the news was a disappointing setback for Culley, who had been building strong form in the early part of the season.

"Unfortunately for Jai, scans have confirmed that he has ruptured his ACL, which will require a knee reconstruction," Richardson said.

"It's a really tough blow for him, particularly given the way he has been going about his footy and the consistency he has been able to build this year.

"We have no doubt Jai will attack his rehab with the same professionalism he brings to his footy and we will ensure that he gets all the support he needs from our people through the recovery period."