John Noble says Gold Coast is ready to tackle a daunting six-game stretch as the race for finals heats up

Suns players after the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ON THE surface, Gold Coast is confronting a season-defining six-week stretch, and rebounding defender John Noble says they're up for it.

The Suns have stalled badly in recent weeks, giving up a seven-goal lead to lose to North Melbourne and then being blown away by Brisbane last Saturday following a bye.

It leaves Damien Hardwick's team with a vulnerable 7-5 win-loss record.

Friday night's match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium continues a stretch of the draw that could define where the Suns end up in 2026.

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Following the Cats, they host Hawthorn at People First Stadium and then face League leaders Fremantle (away), Collingwood (home), Adelaide (away) and the Western Bulldogs (home).

Speaking ahead of his 150th game, Noble said Gold Coast hadn't looked too far ahead.

"There's no daunting period in footy," he said.

"You've just got to win against whoever's in front of you, and for us it's no different.

"If it's Geelong or Hawthorn or whoever we've got the next few weeks, we're focusing on each shift, and this week it's Geelong."

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But if they're any hope of recording a first-ever win at the Cats' home ground (they’re currently 0-9 all-time), Noble says "contest and defence" has to improve.

"The dimensions (of the ground) are well suited to how they play and they do it very well," he said.

"They're also a very experienced side and have a strong coaching panel.

"Their ability to adjust in-game and change their gamestyle depending on who they're playing is a strength of theirs.

"I'm sure they'll throw some challenges at us that we may or may not have scouted.

"That's also a growth area for us as a team. We're still growing. We've got good young players that have come in and played roles.

"We know what our good footy looks like and it stacks up against the best."