Steven King says neither player was at fault as Melbourne begins planning to be without Brody Mihocek for the rest of season

Brody Mihocek is treated by medicos and trainers after suffering a neck injury in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE coach Steven King is sympathetic towards Collingwood defender Billy Frampton's role in Brody Mihocek's neck injury as the Demons look to life without their recruit for the remainder of 2026.

Frampton's initial three-match ban was overturned at the AFL Tribunal on Wednesday night. and while the first-year coach wouldn't be drawn on the decision, he reiterated neither party was at fault for the unfortunate incident.

"I didn't see it or follow the actual Tribunal, to me that was irrelevant. I feel like, all my thoughts and prayers are with Brody and his family, but I actually felt like reaching out to Billy as well because I feel like he was just playing the game," King told reporters on Thursday.

"It's just one of those terrible accidents and I feel for both. But coaching Brody and what he's going through physically, I'm just making sure that he knows that we all support him and that he hasn't done anything wrong to contribute to this accident.

"I'll leave that to the AFL Tribunal, I'm not here to weigh in on that at all. As I said before, all my thoughts are with Brody and (Mihocek's partner) Polly and the family, but I do sympathise for Billy as well because it's a split second decision.

"It's a tough game. We all know how important as coaches that we stick our tackles, and so I don't want to get caught in what's right or wrong and take sides in all that. I just feel for everyone involved in what is a really ugly situation."

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While Mihocek is back home following successful surgery, King said a return to play timeline hadn't even been considered by the club.

"We haven't even thought about it yet. I think it's just step by step," he said.

"To see him up walking around and hearing that news first and foremost is the most unbelievable news.

"We'll get feedback from our docs around what the next steps are, but that's the last thing in our minds at the moment is asking him to think about when his return date is. It's just tick off the first week and make sure everyone's okay."

King conceded the incident took the gloss off what was a courageous win by his side that reaffirmed their place in the top six.

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The former 240-game ruck said he's witnessed some gruesome injuries over his time in the industry, but Mihocek's was a pertinent reminder of football being just a game.

"It was pretty bad. I've seen some low limb injuries in my time that have been pretty horrific as well, but that one was next level in terms of potential of serious repercussions," he said.

"Reflecting on it, it was pretty eerie and moving on with the game didn't seem the right thing to do at the time and then seeing Brody and his family down in the rooms at half-time, that was probably a reminder and even the players running out and seeing Brody again, you question your immortality a bit from a footy sense.

"You feel a bit guilty walking away, then trying to think about coaching the rest of the second half. It's bigger than the game, that one."

The Demons could replace their experienced forward with another this week, with Jake Melksham a chance to return to the side following some strong VFL form.

Melksham hasn't played at AFL level since Gather Round, when he suffered an ankle injury. That came in the only win this calendar year for Essendon, who they again face on Saturday - this time at the Dees' MCG fortress.

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"Yeah, it's nice to be here at the 'G, that's for sure. It's something we look back on briefly this morning around that game and what transpired in that," King said of the round five loss to the Bombers.

"We've got to come out and make sure we perform again on Saturday. As we know, the games and the competition is marginal, but there's a lot we didn't get right that day so we're pretty keen to atone ourselves.

“We've got a few options … whether we replace (Mihocek) like-for-like or we go for some extra run, there's a few options we could go to.

"Melky's a chance, certainly. He's got a couple of games under his belt now at VFL level after injuring himself the first minute of the game in his 250th against Essendon in that Gather Round game.

"The romantic part of me, I think that'd be a nice option to go to, but we'll sit down as a match committee post training."

Skipper Max Gawn is in no doubt for Saturday's game, which will honour the late Neale Daniher as his two former clubs clash, despite carrying a shoulder injury for the past fortnight.

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"I think in Alice Springs the week before he got tackled on the cricket pitch that was there," King said.

"We’ve got a bye in a couple of weeks, so he's fine.

"It'll just be one of those things at this time of year to get managed during the week, but he'll be fine to go.

"It's a significant day. I think Hamish (McLachlan) mentioned it - who could have scripted that we're playing Essendon this week off the back of King's birthday?

"I'd just love to see as many people there as possible to celebrate Neale's football legacy more than King’s Birthday, FightMND, things that are a significant event as well.

"I think we sort of forget what he's done in the game as well. So to have his two teams there playing for him this weekend's great."