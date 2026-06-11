The Demons and Bombers will pay tribute to the late Neale Daniher in their clash at the MCG on Saturday

Max Gawn and Kyle Langford ahead of the Neale Daniher tribute match in R14, 2026. Picture: Melbourne FC

NEALE Daniher's two former clubs Melbourne and Essendon will come together pre-game to farewell the much-loved figure in their clash on Saturday afternoon.

Daniher, who passed away just over a fortnight ago from motor neurone disease, played 82 games for the Bombers between 1979-90, before coaching the Demons between 1998-2007.

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In what is the Dees' first Melbourne home game since his passing – fittingly against the Bombers – the club will lead the tribute for the 2025 Australian of the Year and FightMND campaigner.

Both Melbourne and Essendon will wear bespoke guernseys in the game, featuring the initials 'ND' on the front and Daniher's powerful mantra - Play On - on the back.

The match-worn guernseys from both clubs will be auctioned following the game, with all proceeds going directly to FightMND.

Max Gawn and Kyle Langford ahead of the Neale Daniher tribute match in R14, 2026. Picture: Essendon FC

Melbourne and Essendon legends will take part in the pre-match commemoration and deliver rev-ups to the players, inspired by Daniher's stirring addresses as a player and coach.

'Mr. Brightside' by The Killers – Daniher's favourite song – will then reverberate around the stadium ahead of the first ball up.

The crowd will get their chance to lead the tribute for Daniher early in the match, with the six-minute mark of the first quarter - a reference to Daniher's No.6 jumper at the Bombers - the time for those in attendance to rise and acknowledge the AFL great.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 12.45pm for the pre-game ceremony ahead of the first ball up at 1.15pm.

The tribute follows Monday's Big Freeze 12 celebrations which brought both Collingwood and Melbourne together pre-match in the centre of the MCG to acknowledge Daniher's passing, which followed the usual pre-game slide.

St Kilda and Hawthorn also paid tribute to Daniher to kick off round 12, with their Thursday night clash almost two weeks ago the first game that was played following his passing aged 65.

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