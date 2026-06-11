Chris Fagan celebrates Harris Andrews' contribution to the game, both on and off the field

Chris Fagan and Harris Andrews during the 2025 AFL Grand Final Parade. Picture: Getty Images

AS HARRIS Andrews prepares for his 250th career game on Sunday, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has lauded the impact of his two-time premiership captain on and off the field.

Andrews was a Brisbane Academy graduate drafted in 2014, going on to not only lead the Lions to two flags, but also establish himself as one of the best key defenders of this century.

The 29-year-old will play his milestone against Richmond at Hobart's Ninja Stadium.

Aside from his role in helping to drive Brisbane's culture that has led to its success, Andrews was lauded last year in winning the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award for his work in supporting victims of domestic violence.

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"He's been a magnificent role model to the game, both for his on-field deeds and off-field deeds," Fagan said on Thursday morning.

"He's been a three-time All-Australian. That tells you everything about his quality as a player.

"As a coach it's been so good to have Harris … he's so reliable. He cares so much about this football club. He cares about football in Queensland, full stop.

"He's been an ornament to the game, and I can't thank him enough for everything he's done.

"Hopefully that'll be another motivation for the boys to have a good game on the weekend."

Harris Andrews, Chris Fagan and Lachie Neale after Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2026 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrews has rarely missed games since his 2015 debut, with Fagan believing he has a lot more in the tank.

"You can't read into the future too much, but if he gets an injury-free run, you'd expect him to be able to play well into his mid 30s," he said.

"Hopefully that is the case for the club."

Andrews might yet share his milestone with fellow Academy graduate Eric Hipwood, who is in-line to play his 200th game should the Lions opt to put him straight back in at AFL level following a second knee reconstruction.

Eric Hipwood at Brisbane training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Fagan said regardless of whether the lanky forward was selected, the Lions were focussed on themselves this week after snapping a three-game losing streak last weekend.

"We're really aware footy is very much a mindset game and we've talked about that already this week.

"Richmond have played some terrific quarters of football. Their good is really good.

"They're a young and enthusiastic team and young and enthusiastic teams find ways to win sometimes.

"Add to that it's a little bit trickier playing at Bellerive Oval. That can sometimes make games harder to win, especially if there's a wind blowing to one end.

"It's not so much about Richmond this weekend, it's about us building on what we did last weekend and that's been the theme of the week."