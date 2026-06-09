Eric Hipwood is ready to return after nine months on the sideline with a knee injury

Eric Hipwood and Harris Andrews during the R13 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on June 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PROSPECT of regaining Eric Hipwood to face Richmond on Sunday is exciting Brisbane co-captain, Harris Andrews.

Hipwood is nearing the end of a nine-month rehabilitation from a second knee surgery, with the Lions' only decision now whether he plays AFL or VFL this weekend.

Andrews, who will line up for his 250th career game against the Tigers, said his long-time teammate brought so much to the two-time premiers.

"I think he really ignites the group with his energy," Andrews said on Tuesday morning.

"His best footy is up there with the best forwards in the League.

"He's so reliable as a teammate. He's a guy that really connects the play well, particularly when we move the ball in transition.

"He gets up to the wings and, particularly as a backman, you look up and see him there and he produces a great contest, and it enables other guys to play a bit closer to goal.

"He's a really important part of our forward line and it's great to have him back."

Eric Hipwood at Brisbane training in May, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If Hipwood is selected to play at the top level, it would be his 200th career game in a nice bit of symmetry alongside his fellow Brisbane Academy graduate.

Andrews was reluctant to describe Saturday's win over Gold Coast as a turning point in his team's season, but said it was nice to see them playing good footy again.

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"We definitely ramped up our pressure and put an emphasis on our team defence, which is something we've been working on in the past month," he said.

"It was really encouraging to see guys play to their strengths and bring their weapons, which was a real focus for us going into the game.

"On the weekend we could see when we do bring that intent we can really trouble teams.

"Collectively, we play more enjoyable footy when we bring that intent … it's up to us leaders to continue to drive that."

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Hipwood and utility Lincoln McCarthy (hamstring) need to get through Thursday's main training to be considered for selection.