Ben Keays is tackled by Matt Kennedy during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was little movement last round as six of eight matches were decided by eight points or less but Sydney can now steal a march on its fellow pacesetters while some of them have a bye.

The resurgent Western Bulldogs and in-form Adelaide open round 14 on Thursday before Geelong and Gold Coast meet in another high-stakes clash on Friday night.

Melbourne will be out to avenge its shock defeat earlier in the season when it takes on Essendon on Saturday, while Richmond hosts a first match in Hobart as it faces Brisbane on Sunday.

Ladder leader Fremantle and top-four contender Hawthorn have a bye alongside Carlton and Collingwood.

Here is who and what to look out for across round 14 as well as a tip for each match.

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Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

Thursday, June 11, 7.30pm AEST

Last time: Western Bulldogs 14.10 (94) d Adelaide 13.10 (88), R2 2026

What it means

The Western Bulldogs (8-5) have put an injury-riddled stretch behind them and climbed back into the top six after overrunning Hawthorn in a thriller to make it three wins on the trot. The Dogs have found a blend of grit and composure to lift when games are on the line with six of their eight victories this season coming by a goal or less.

Adelaide (7-5) returned from its bye to claim its first big scalp of the season and stay in touch with the top six with a victory over Geelong by the narrowest of margins. The Crows have now won six of their past eight matches and could leapfrog the Bulldogs with another win at a venue where they are undefeated since 2023.

Game shapers

Tim English has become so pivotal to the Bulldogs' hopes of success that they have a 7-1 win-loss record when he plays this season and are 1-4 when he has been missing. The 28-year-old ruck was again crucial to the Dogs' win over the Hawks with his influence at stoppages as important as the damage he can do around the ground or when drifting closer to goal.

Tim English kicks a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Daniel Curtin has put an injury-interrupted start to his third season behind him to become a key to the Crows' hopes of climbing up the ladder and perhaps making a deep run in finals. The 21-year-old led his side with 14 contested possessions against the Cats, as part of 26 disposals and five clearances, while his versatility looms as a serious weapon for the Crows.

Early tip: Western Bulldogs by 11 points

Geelong v Gold Coast, GMHBA Stadium

Friday, June 12, 7.40pm AEST

Last time: Gold Coast 19.11 (125) d Geelong 10.9 (69), OR 2026

What it means

Geelong (8-5) has lost touch with the top two after a one-point loss to Adelaide made it back-to-back narrow defeats and three times this season that it has been beaten by under a goal. The Cats will be out to get their campaign back on track at their home fortress where they have won their past nine matches by an average 45 points and never lost to the Suns in nine meetings at the venue.

Gold Coast (7-5) missed an opportunity to turn the screw on its out-of-sorts arch-rival Brisbane and slipped out of the top six as it returned from a bye to be smashed at clearance in a second straight defeat. The Suns have failed to live up to the hype this season but will now get a better idea of where they sit across a six-week stretch when they face the Cats, Hawks, Dockers, Pies, Crows and Dogs.

Game shapers

Gryan Miers is showing few signs of the knee issues that would sideline many players as he is not only running out for the Cats but remains critical to their hopes of a top-four finish. The 27-year-old had 25 disposals as the Cats' link between defence and attack but can be more influential when delivering the ball into the forward 50.

Gryan Miers handballs during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

John Noble continues to prove he is much more than just a player who missed out on playing in a premiership with the Magpies as he becomes one of the most devastating half-backs in the game since moving to the Suns. The 29-year-old is in career-best form and pushing his name alongside the All-Australian contenders with an average 26.8 disposals as he reaches 150 matches.

Early tip: Geelong by 17 points

Melbourne v Essendon, MCG

Saturday, June 13, 1.15pm AEST

Last time: Essendon 17.11 (113) d Melbourne 10.8 (68), R5 2026

What it means

Melbourne (8-5) rose to the occasion of an emotionally charged King's Birthday clash to own the clutch moments late in the game and hold off Collingwood in a classic. The Demons eventually overcame the Magpies to snap their own two-match losing streak and will now be wary of maintaining their momentum against a side that stunned them little more than two months ago.

Essendon (1-12) took tentative steps forward as it found a strength and spirit at clearance and in the contest to give Carlton a huge scare before it ran out of legs in the second half. The Bombers paid the price for a lack of experience and composure when the game was on the line but can turn to their most recent win – and only victory in the past year – coming against the Demons earlier this season.

Game shapers

Bayley Fritsch has endured a checkered season even as the Demons have risen faster than most expected but looked back to his deadly best with a pair of goals when the match against the Magpies was on the line in the final term. The 29-year-old finished with three majors after only booting two in his previous five matches and his return to form would be a huge bonus for the Demons' finals push.

Bayley Fritsch celebrates during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Mason Redman is taking on extra responsibility as a leader while the Bombers turn to youth but still brings dash and drive out of defence that can help spark the side. The 28-year-old turned back the clock with the opening goal of the game against the Blues as the Bombers threatened to cause a boilover while Redman sent a reminder of his long-kicking talents as he reaches 150 matches.

Early tip: Melbourne by 34 points

North Melbourne v West Coast, Optus Stadium

Saturday, June 13, 2.15pm AWST

Last time: West Coast 17.9 (111) d North Melbourne 15.4 (94), R2 2026

What it means

North Melbourne (5-7) put on a horror show at its home away from home in Bunbury when conceding the last 19 goals of the game in a humbling defeat to the red-hot Fremantle. The Kangaroos have now conceded seven goals or more in a quarter seven times this season and need to find a way to slow – or even stop – opposition run-ons if they are to snap their 0-6 record away from Docklands this year.

West Coast (4-9) was given a reminder of the improvements it has made this year as it was left frustrated after failing to take its chances late in the game for a heartbreaking defeat to Port Adelaide. The Eagles have been much more competitive since being handed a wake-up call by the Tigers and will be out to build on the blistering football they first played in an early-season win over the Roos.

Game shapers

Luke Davies-Uniacke has continued his steady rise toward joining the elite onballers in the competition and was the key to breaking the game open as the Kangaroos chased down the Suns before their bye. But like his teammates the 27-year-old lowered his colours in embarrassing fashion against the Dockers and as a first-year leader will be out to help the Roos bounce back this week.

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during North Melbourne's clash against Gold Coast in round 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Waterman is threatening to have a season that betters his breakout 2024 campaign that earned the Eagles forward an All-Australian blazer. The 28-year-old was the dominant forward on the field as his side fell agonisingly short against the Power though he will rue a lack of clinical finishing that has also blighted his season with 28 goals from 68 shots that could have been much more.

Early tip: North Melbourne by seven points

Port Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

Saturday, June 13, 7.05pm ACST

Last time: Sydney 9.17 (71) d Port Adelaide 7.10 (52), R15 2025

What it means

Port Adelaide (4-8) finally turned the tables in a close finish after four losses this year by three points or less as it hung on against West Coast to claim a nailbiting victory on the road. The pain of the narrow defeats at least means the Power have a decent percentage to use as a foundation for a surge for the wildcard spots especially if they can build on a strong recent record against the Swans.

Sydney (11-2) pulled off a heist when snatching victory from St Kilda with a goal in the last minute of the match after trailing by as much as 33 points in the second term. The Swans continue to show that they can win in different ways with the triumph over the Saints their third this year by single figures while their blistering ball movement means they are just as likely to blow teams away.

Game shapers

Esava Ratugolea has taken a huge leap towards returning to form in recent weeks after an injury-interrupted couple of seasons and helped set the tone alongside Aliir Aliir as the Power beat the Eagles. The one-time Cats forward has played the Power's last three matches after a stint on the sidelines and was back to his intercept marking best to create a one-two punch with Aliir in defence.

Esava Ratugolea handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Serong has cemented his place in the line-up at a top-two side after largely flying under the radar when he switched from the Hawks to the Swans at the end of last year. The 23-year-old put his name up in lights when booting a last-gasp winner against the Saints and now looms as even more important to the Swans as his versatility helps plug new holes on the wing or in defence.

Early tip: Sydney by 23 points

Richmond v Brisbane, Ninja Stadium

Sunday, June 14, 1.10pm AEST

Last time: Brisbane 18.10 (118) d Richmond 13.12 (90), R4 2025

What it means

Richmond (2-10) will break new ground as it hosts a game in Hobart for the first time even as it faces the toughest of challenges against the two-time reigning premiers. The Tigers have had time to lick their wounds after copping a thumping from the Swans and now return from the bye hoping for a better run with injuries through the second half of the season.

Brisbane (7-6) got its premiership defence back on track with a convincing victory over Gold Coast as it was too powerful for its arch-rival at the coalface and won the clearance battle 31-21. The Lions are unlikely to take the Tigers lightly but will also be out to finetune their stuttering midfield mix before they face the Swans and Cats after a bye next week.

Game shapers

Jacob Hopper has come under fire at times this season for the impact he is having on games while toiling away in the Tigers' onball brigade. The 29-year-old showed just what he adds to a side in need of size and steel as he gathered 25 disposals with 14 contested, five clearances and eight inside 50s while the Tigers were horribly outclassed by the Swans before heading off for a bye.

Jacob Hopper in action during Richmond's clash against Port Adelaide in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Harris Andrews might not have hit his usual heights this season but gave a firm reminder of his importance to the Lions with a typically solid defensive display in the win over the Suns. The co-captain can come in for as much attention as any forward as opposition teams look to limit his aerial prowess but he still ranks equal seventh for average intercept marks as he reaches 250 matches.

Early tip: Brisbane by 41 points

St Kilda v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium

Sunday, June 14, 3.15pm AEST

Last time: St Kilda 11.12 (78) d Greater Western Sydney 10.14 (74), R2 2026

What it means

St Kilda (5-8) came within a minute of claiming the big scalp it desperately needs after a rollercoaster start to the season when it was overrun by Sydney for a gut-wrenching defeat on the road. The Saints paid a huge price for their mistakes in the dying stages and now likely need to win the majority of their matches on the run home to book a wildcard spot with the Dogs, Cats and Swans again to come.

Greater Western Sydney (6-6) returns from a bye riding a wave of momentum after a pair of rollicking victories over the reigning premiers Brisbane and the in-form Melbourne. The Giants have held on to their place in the wildcard spots during a bye and can now make their move toward the top six with matches against the Saints and Blues before back-to-back tests against the Hawks and Dockers.

Game shapers

Liam Ryan added to his lengthy highlights reel when soaring over Brodie Grundy for a Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year contender but had as much impact with his career-high five goals against the Swans. The former Eagles high-flyer has been a steady contributor since joining the Saints this season with at least a goal in all eight games he has played and looks primed to be the focal point in the second half of the year.

Liam Ryan in action during St Kilda's clash against Sydney in round 13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan was always likely to be a key to the Giants' hopes of making a deep run in the finals and he has been crucial to the side staying in touch with the top six during an injury-ravaged campaign. The 23-year-old was electric before the bye in stirring wins over the Lions and Demons as he finally showed signs that he is ready to add more goals to his otherwise well-rounded game.

Early tip: St Kilda by four points