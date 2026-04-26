In Cal-culations, Callum Twomey looks at what's next for Scott Pendlebury, praises Marcus Bontempelli and more

Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's match against Gold Coast in R7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey takes a look at Sam Mitchell, the demise of the dual-sided player and more in Cal-culations

INSIDE THE MITCHELL MANTRA

SAM MITCHELL doesn't miss a chance to find the one-percent advantages.

Hawthorn this month hosted the Marsh AFL Academy for a training session, with the leading draft hopefuls for this year getting a taste of what it is like inside a club.

The players, eligible for this year's draft, all left with a strong impression of Mitchell, who made sure he went around the group of nearly 30 players and shook each hand, introduced himself and found time for the individual interactions. The club's new facilities wowed them, but it was the coach's use of his time that stood out most.

As well as being a polite host, Mitchell is smart enough to know impressions count and most of these players won't be drafted by Hawthorn. But they might remember it down the track.

The Hawthorn coach has taken opportunities to find the one percenters in the past. He was an assistant coach for the Indigenous All-Stars team in 2025 and an assistant for Victoria this season, where relationships are built as well as some potential IP being learned from other coaches and players.

He's involved in his local school networks, he has attended podcast nights for Hawthorn fan shows, he has travelled overseas to pinch plans from international sports, been embedded with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham and has turned to AI for more ideas and ways to communicate his plans. And he still keeps competitive himself, playing in a recent AFL9s premiership locally.

All of this matters because when he asks his players to find the one percenters, they respond. That happened again on Saturday against Gold Coast after a blistering half-time spray from Mitchell. The cult of the coach is getting his group to believe him no matter what, and Hawthorn has that belief.

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Hawthorn has tallied six wins in a row since its Opening Round defeat to Greater Western Sydney, and is claiming scalps already with wins over fellow flag hopefuls Sydney, Geelong, the Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast.

Mitchell does not have as many A-Grade players in his group as most of those rivals, and certainly not Brisbane, with Jai Newcombe and Nick Watson the only Hawks ranked elite this year by Champion Data. Beyond that, clearly James Siciliy is an A-Grader and Will Day is in that category when fit.

Sydney, by contrast, have five players rated elite so far this year. It was why the Hawks went for Zach Merrett last year, offered Harley Reid a 11-year deal and chased Bailey Humphrey as well – they have wanted more match-turners.

But they have uncovered a group who do that together through organisation. The sum has been sometimes better than the parts, although the parts are very good.

Josh Battle and Tom Barrass were outstanding against the Suns, Jack Gunston's phenomenal 18 months continued with another five goals, Jack Ginnivan and Connor Macdonald are excellent players, Josh Ward and Cam Mackenzie have taken their opportunities this year and players are hungry when they get their chance – like Finn Maginness on Saturday with two goals and 24 disposals before he probably renews his battle with Nick Daicos next week.

Mitchell is central to the Hawks' list strategy and targets, and although other contenders have more talent to play with, Mitchell might be their biggest asset.

Sam Mitchell during Hawthorn's clash with Port Adelaide in round 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CROWS' CONCERNS AS POWER SURGE

THERE are concerns for Adelaide. And now there's a Showdown to come.

The Crows have won three of their first seven games, with Sunday's blowout defeat to Brisbane at the Gabba the worst of the lot.

Before the Lions clash, the Crows' three defeats had come by a total of 16 points to the Western Bulldogs, Geelong and Fremantle. Last week, they held on by a point against St Kilda.

But the Crows were smacked by the back-to-back reigning premiers, who took control of the clearances in the second and third quarters and dominated the inside 50s.

Adelaide hasn't been able to get its best at their best together enough. Of last year's top 10 vote-getters in the best and fairest, Reilly O'Brien (10th position) and Jake Soligo (9th) played in the SANFL this weekend, Mark Keane (7th) has been injured and Izak Rankine (6th) had a late start and has been interrupted. Alex Neal-Bullen (5th) missed Sunday through injury, while Riley Thilthorpe, Ben Keays and Josh Worrell – all in the top five of the voting last year – haven't yet hit their heights of last season.

Their reigning best and fairest winner Jordan Dawson returned to the field against the Lions after his recent family tragedy, with his goal in the first half an emotional moment.

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It comes as the Crows face a quick turnaround before Friday night's Showdown at Adelaide Oval against an in-form Power.

Josh Carr put the pieces together for a strong performance against Geelong, with Power defender Aliir Aliir again excellent as he compiles a campaign worthy of All-Australian contention.

Champion Data shows Aliir is ranked No.2 in the AFL for average intercept marks and marks and is fifth for intercept possessions in a return to his brilliant All-Australian year in 2021. He is clearly on track for his best season in five years as he holds down the Port fort, and will be crucial in the Power's efforts to contain the Crows' spearheads this week.

The AFL fixturing of the Showdown as a double-header alongside the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle clash on Friday night will again be in the spotlight, but the League saw huge numbers for its recent double-header that had the Sydney derby played alongside another game.

That night last week saw the biggest ever derby attendance in a home and away game and the largest free to air audience in Sydney, which was the AFL's aim to have the game on in that market and put the spotlight in that region.

The double-headers build flexibility in the fixture for the back-end of the year given clubs can only have three five-day breaks per season, plus puts a focus on the local market for attendance rates, with the hope to have the local markets more likely to attend and if not, more likely to watch on free to air locally.

Aliir Aliir kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round four, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

OVER AND OUT, PENDLES?

THE EXPECTATION for some time has been this will be Scott Pendlebury's final season. A last hurrah that will see him eclipse the games record while going out still able to impact games in a Collingwood team that is transitioning to its next era.

That still seems the most likely outcome for the 38-year-old.

But after Saturday's wind-the-clock-back performance against Essendon, it is not ridiculous to think Pendlebury should at least wait until very late in the year before deciding whether 2026 is his last season.

Collingwood still relies on him in ways other players will not be able to replace, and even if he was to be nursed through a season, there are enough list spots to be able to do that. And the Pies don't yet have a group of youngsters who are banging down the door for his spot.

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His 43 disposals, two goals and 19 score involvements against the Bombers saw Pendlebury register the 12th best game by anyone in Champion Data history for games after their 300th.

While there is Pendlebury on the field, the opposition will still be thinking about how to counter him and that might mean a moment that they're not thinking about stopping Nick Daicos. Certainly the Pies missed Pendlebury's leadership in last year's preliminary final when he was an early exit with a calf injury.

Collingwood has long bullied the Bombers on Anzac Day – Essendon has now won only two of its past 12 meetings in the blockbuster clash – but a fit and healthy Jordan De Goey combined with a throwback Pendlebury performance made Collingwood look a more dynamic team and they are in the middle block of sides this year.

HIT PAUSE ON THE ARC RECALL

THIS is not what the ARC is for.

The decision to recall a decision nearly a minute after the fact in Sunday's St Kilda and West Coast clash was an unnecessary move the game doesn't need.

Particularly in the circumstance that Rowan Marshall was awarded the mark on the goal line, with the available replay shown on broadcast far from conclusive that he had controlled the grab before the ball went over the line. If there are other replays the ARC had available, they weren't broadcast.

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After some checking in the sky, the ARC called back the ball from the wing and awarded the mark to Marshall, who duly snapped a left-foot goal. The Saints kicked three more goals in the next eight minutes.

It was not a game-defining decision by any stretch but it was an overreach, particularly given what appeared to be uncertainty over the actual mark. Perfection is the enemy of good, they say, and the ARC doesn't need to be recalling those decisions with the game well down the track.

BEWARE THE WOUNDED BONT

MARCUS Bontempelli is producing 'flu game' results that Michael Jordan would be proud of.

Jordan's famous 'flu game' in 1997 is revered as one of the Chicago Bulls champion's defining days when he was severely ill but led his team to a win with 38 points and the go-ahead three-pointer. It is an iconic NBA masterclass from a player who was battling a significant virus.

Bont had his literal flu game two years ago, when he entered the round 14 clash with Fremantle illness and missed two training sessions before having 30 disposals, kicking three goals and being awarded three Brownlow votes.

Marcus Bontempelli is challenged by Jai Serong during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Two weeks later he had a serious back spasm at training and was unlikely to play against North Melbourne after the tackle during the week, but he passed a late fitness test and went on to again be best on ground with 35 disposals. 11 clearances and 10 coaches votes.

On Thursday Bontempelli was viewed as unlikely to play and reportedly a bonus if he got up – well he did and did more than that for his team with 29 disposals, two goals and six clearances in their 66-point defeat to the Swans. Never count out 'The Bont'.

THE DEMISE OF THE DUAL-SIDED PLAYER CONTINUES

THE EPIDEMIC of players not being able to kick on their non-preferred foot has reached new levels.

Melbourne on Friday night was the latest example where those who can't kick on both feet came unstuck and those who can found the game opened up.

Harvey Langford is a gun, but he missed a simple goal from point blank range after trying to get back onto his preferred left side instead of tapping it through on his right.

Jai Culley, before his unfortunate ACL injury, had found trouble earlier in the game when he also got caught trying to get onto his left side rather than kick with his non-preferred right foot.

Jacob van Rooyen missed his left foot in an attempted kick later in the game, while Bayley Fritsch also got caught tied up on his left side without the option of his right side.

Kysaiah Pickett kicks on his non-preferred left foot during Melbourne's game against Richmond in R7, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It seems strange there remains so many players who can't or won't attempt to use their non-preferred side in the game.

Former Melbourne and Sydney coach Paul Roos used to tell his players not to use their preferred foot and rather try on their non-preferred side. North Melbourne champion Wayne Carey had the complete opposite view as a player and many of his highlights came when using his non-preferred left foot. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was another who opened up the game by being able to kick brilliantly on his left side as well as his natural right.

But players don't have to be brilliant on both feet – just capable to get out of tight spots.

Caleb Windsor showed how it's done.

The rising Demons midfielder's first goal came off his right foot, kicked after a couple of steadying steps. His second goal, later in the win over the Tigers, came on his left foot with a snap that showed he was comfortable trying that kick when he couldn't use his right foot.

Players should strive more for that level of capability. You just don't know when you might need it.

Sam Mitchell during a game against the Western Bulldogs in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

AND WHILE WE'RE ON KICKING…

BEN McKay's job isn't to kick. But McKay continues to put himself under more pressure than he needs to.

Too often the Bombers key back grabs a mark, takes about three steps backwards then kicks off two steps in passes that regularly put teammates under pressure in the back half.

McKay wasn't alone in a nervous Anzac Day showing from the Bombers, but he is making it harder for himself than it needs to be. A key defender isn't expected to kick like Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera but by giving himself more time and space off the mark, he will give himself a far better chance to execute.

Part of the disappointment with Jordan Ridley's injury battles has been the inability for Essendon to play with McKay, Ridley and Zach Reid together. Essendon has played 53 games since McKay got to the club, with the trio of defenders playing only seven together due to a run of injuries for each at different times.

All are better with each other next to them, but Ridley's calm approach was certainly missed on Saturday.

Since Brad Scott took over as Essendon coach at the start of 2023, the Bombers have won eight of 21 games with Ridley playing at a winning rate of 38 per cent. In the 32 games without him, they have won 10 at a winning rate of 31 per cent.