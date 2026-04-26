Scott Pendlebury after being awarded the Anzac Medal in 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover an underrated Swan deserves more love, Liam Ryan might be St Kilda's best off-season recruit plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round seven of the 2026 season.

Learn More 19:15

1) Boomer's record is in sight, and 450 is in play for Pendles

Speaking after Saturday's Anzac Day victory, Scott Pendlebury refused to be drawn on whether he felt his body could go around again next season. But … why not? His remarkable performance showed that, even at 38 years of age, there's plenty of footy left in Collingwood's champion midfielder. His fourth Anzac Medal-worthy performance was arguably his best yet, finishing with 43 disposals, two goals, 19 score involvements, 15 contested possessions, 10 marks and two goal assists. This wasn't the efforts of a player ready to hang up his boots. In just two games' time, he'll break Brent Harvey's V/AFL games record with a 433rd appearance. But, with the right management and some injury luck, there's no reason he can't get to 450 and beyond in 2027. - Riley Beveridge

Learn More 02:56

2) Zac Bailey's offers won't be shrinking anytime soon

One of the biggest name free agents this season, Zac Bailey ensured his contract offers would only be heading north with another standout showing on Sunday. This time though it came against one of his suitors, Adelaide. Coming off an uncharacteristically poor showing against Melbourne, Bailey was a little slow out of the blocks against the Crows as well, but when the game was decided during the second and third quarters, he was right at the heart of it. A set shot from 50m late in the second quarter, a snap early in the third and then another arrow from 50m later in the same quarter, and his fingerprints were all over the win. Three goals from 25 disposals that included seven clearances and another job well done. – Michael Whiting

Learn More 00:43

3) This Swan is a legitimate A-Grader

In a team packed with stars who draw fans to stadiums, there is a new A-Grader emerging down back for Sydney. Tom McCartin has been a staple of the club's defence since making the switch from attack in 2021 – save for a short sojourn up forward last year – but this season has taken his form up a notch. With 11 intercept possessions and three contested marks in Thursday's win, albeit against a battered Western Bulldogs forward line, it was just more evidence of his career-best form. With plenty of change around him down back, including the recent omission of Lewis Melican, the debut of Will Edwards and the uncertain future of veteran Dane Rampe, McCartin is as steady as they come for Dean Cox. Should this form continue, McCartin will challenge the likes of Cal Wilkie, Tom Barrass and Alex Pearce for a first All-Australian blazer at the end of the season - Gemma Bastiani

Tom McCartin marks the ball during the R7 match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) We will be seeing more of Max Gawn as a forward

We're not sure what was more surprising on Thursday night - that fact that premiership defender Noah Balta started in the ruck against eight-time All-Australian Max Gawn, or the fact Gawn lost the first three centre bounces. Gawn looked tired off the back of the Demons' five-day break, but coach Steven King says his skipper is unlikely to be rested this season, saying "He's someone who's pretty proud and doesn't want to give up too much game time or be managed." Instead, King plans to play Gawn more in the forward line, giving the 34-year-old a chance to recover, especially now they have former St Kilda ruck Max Heath at the club, with King saying he's "really excited" by the prospect of them playing together. Coincidentally, the Dees play Sydney next round, where Gawn will face former teammate Brodie Grundy, who was part of Simon Goodwin's failed plan to play two rucks in the Melbourne line-up in 2023. - Phoebe McWilliams

Max Gawn celebrates a goal during the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) The ton could be on for this Hawks veteran

As unlikely as it may seem, Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston is mounting a serious charge towards the ton in season No.17. His five-goal haul against Gold Coast lifted his tally to 24.16 from six games in 2026, after 73 goals last year, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. The veteran is averaging 6.5 scoring shots per game, the highest scoring rate of any player since Lance Franklin (6.9) in 2012 and 1.5 per game more than Jeremy Cameron last year, who finished the season with 88 goals. It could come down to how many games Gunston plays - Sam Mitchell has already managed him once and he may well put him on ice again to keep the 34-year-old fresh - but with the Hawks likely finals bound, the opportunity is there. Gunston is winding back the clock and could even become the first since Lance Franklin in 2008 to hit triple figures. - Alison O'Connor

Learn More 01:49

6) Fremantle's centre square weapons are sharpening

Scoring from centre ball-ups had not been a feature of the Dockers' season before round seven, but it suddenly became the ace in their hand against Carlton on Saturday night. The Dockers kicked a massive 5.1 from centre ball-ups at Optus Stadium in their best return since 2019, revealing a different weapon as stars Luke Jackson and Shai Bolton did maximum damage with thrilling goals bursting out of the middle. The Dockers have relied more heavily on their ball movement and forward half turnover game to score this season, rather than stoppage dominance, ranking 17th for scores generated at centre ball-ups. But their ability to flick that switch when needed against the Blues was a sign of how versatile the team is becoming as it wins in different modes. There are still kinks in the Dockers' game and a sense they haven't hit top gear yet, but their ability to call on different strengths when needed is making them very difficult to beat. – Nathan Schmook

Learn More 00:50

7) This Cats veteran could be Geelong's most important player

A knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday night's loss to Port Adelaide has highlighted why Mark Blicavs is perhaps the most important player on Geelong's list, and also why the club was so keen to bring in Rowan Marshall last trade period. As soon as Blicavs left the ground, momentum swung from Geelong to Port Adelaide and never came back the other way. With Sam De Koning also out of the side, Jordon Sweet (along with Dante Visentini) took control in the ruck against young Cats tall Mitch Edwards and gave first use to the Power midfield, with Port winning hitouts 53-23 and clearances 46-28. The Cats' midfield has to take responsibility for that as well, but it showed the developing Edwards is not quite ready to take on the ruck duties alone, especially against two frontline rucks. Chris Scott said the loss of Blicavs didn't cost his side the match, but if the big Cat is ruled out for an extended period, it could do some serious damage to Geelong's premiership hopes over the next few weeks. – Howard Kimber

Mark Blicavs during the round seven match between Port Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

8) Flyin' Ryan is becoming the perfect pick-up

Of all the Saints' big-name recruits, Liam Ryan has probably been the one flying a little under the radar - but that might not last much longer. The former Eagle has brought some much-needed energy, flair and a bit of unpredictability to St Kilda's forward line and it was on show again in the Saints' massive 101-point win over West Coast. Against his old side, Ryan kicked the opening goal of the game and went on to kick three and have five score involvements, not bad given he was pushing through a nasty corkie he copped early in the game. Flyin' Ryan is quickly becoming one of the Saints' smartest, most impactful pick-ups. And the thought of him working alongside Max King later in the year would warm the heart of Ross Lyon. - Alison O'Connor

Learn More 00:39

9) It's no secret, but this man holds the Giants' hopes in his hands

If GWS is to be a chance at playing finals this year, it will be because Toby Greene is driving them on field. The tough skipper turned the Giants' fortunes around with a huge impact through the second and third quarters in the win over North Melbourne, dragging his side up after the Roos' fast start. Greene became his club's games record holder on Sunday, passing Callan Ward's mark of 267, and Adam Kingsley will be hoping his ageing star will be adding one more game to the mark every available round from here until late September. – Howard Kimber