Gather Round's future secured as AFL and South Australia lock in Festival of Footy for next three years

A view of Adelaide's city with the Gather Round footy festival in April, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL and South Australian Government have today confirmed the future of Gather Round, with the Festival of Footy set to remain in South Australia until at least 2029, under a new three-year partnership.

Following another record-breaking Gather Round in April, which attracted more than 270,000 fans, the AFL and South Australian Government have extended their partnership to deliver one the country’s biggest and best events.

The 2027 Gather Round will see the introduction of a player parade, featuring players from each club coming together for the new free event giving fans a chance to see some of their favourite players up close.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the extension was a significant moment for the game and its fans.

"Gather Round has become one of the biggest and best events in the country and we are thrilled to once again partner with South Australia,” Dillon said.

"From packed- and sold-out stadiums, the Macca’s Footy Festival, the Parade at Norwood, Bounce around the Barossa and everything in between, Gather Round has captured the imagination of footy fans and delivered an event like nothing else in Australian sport.

"We thank Premier Malinauskas, the South Australia Government and the SA community for embracing Gather Round, we've built something truly special that continues to grow each year, and it has become an unmissable few days during the footy season.

"With more footy, more fans travelling and more communities sharing in the benefits, we're excited to build on what we have delivered in partnership with the SA Government and SATC.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the long-term agreement was a major win for South Australia and footy fans across the nation.

“Gather Round is a phenomenal event and is rightly here to stay in South Australia,” Malinauskas said.

“We have shown that we are the best state to deliver a successful Festival of Footy like no other. Gather Round is about much more than football – it brings people together, showcases our restaurants and wine regions on a national stage and pours tens of millions of dollars into our economy every year.

“Next year’s Gather Round will be even better with the introduction of a parade featuring players from each club, giving fans the opportunity to get up close with their favourite players.

“Gather Round belongs in South Australia. We thank the AFL for cementing our state as the home of one of the nation’s premier annual sporting events.”

Since its inception in 2023, Gather Round has attracted more than one million attendees to matches across the Adelaide Hills at Mt Barker Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Norwood Oval as well as the development and utilisation of the new Barossa Park infrastructure.

The 2023, 2024 and 2025 Gather Rounds generated a combined economic impact of more than $285 million and attracted over 132,000 interstate visitors, reinforcing the event's status as one of the country's most successful major sporting events.

Since Gather Round was introduced in 2023, the South Australian Football Facilities

Fund - delivered in partnership with the South Australian Government, the AFL and SANFL - has supported 111 projects across metropolitan and regional South Australia resulting in an estimated $96 million in total project value.

During that time $8 million in grants have been awarded helping to upgrade and modernise community football infrastructure with benefits felt by more than 40,000 participants across South Australian community clubs and schools.

The dates and venues for the 2027 Gather Round in South Australia will be confirmed in the coming months.