The AFL is in discussions with Essendon about the possibility of an assistance package

Essendon players after their loss to Carlton in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S push for assistance from the AFL won't just be based on wins and losses, according to the League's head of football, list management and engagement, Justin Reid.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this month, the Bombers have begun discussions with the AFL regarding additional assistance as they edge towards a last-place finish and just their second wooden spoon in more than 90 years.

The club is expected to lodge a formal submission to the AFL later this year.

Reid said it was "a bit early" to determine whether the one-win Bombers would receive assistance at all, but added any decision would not be based solely on their win-loss record.

"We certainly have some framework behind the scenes on what that looks like from an on-field performance," Reid, who joined the AFL in February after a long stint at Adelaide, told AFL.com.au's Gettable this week.

"My personal opinion, I've had conversations internally, it's not just about your wins and losses and your ladder position. It's actually around what does it look like off the field, what's your strategic plan, how you're utilising your soft cap, who are your key pillars.

"So let's see what that business model looks like before any other conversation is around that compensation pick."

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Essendon's only win in 2026 came against Melbourne in Gather Round, and it has won just one of its past 26 games. The Bombers won six games last year - although they lost their last 13 games of the season - and 11 games in 2024.

West Coast, North Melbourne and Gold Coast have successfully applied for AFL assistance in recent years after extended periods of struggle.

Reid said the AFL's new bidding rules, where bottom-five clubs will be given an extra draft pick at the start of the second round if their top selection is pushed back by an early bid, would also form part of discussions around additional assistance.

"Obviously as part of the bidding rule changes there's an element of compensation there potentially if they finish bottom five and what that looks like with regards to the start of round two (of the draft), that also has to play a factor," Reid said.

"Again, we'll sit down listen and have ongoing conversations with any club, Essendon in this case.

"There needs to be more conversations around what that looks like, not just win-loss."