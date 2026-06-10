Brody Mihocek is tackled by Billy Frampton during the match between Collingwood and Melbourne in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BILLY Frampton's rough conduct charge has been dismissed at the Tribunal on Wednesday night, with the Collingwood defender free to play in the Magpies' next match.

Frampton was facing a three-match ban for his King's Birthday tackle on Brody Mihocek that left the Melbourne forward with a fractured neck.

The AFL argued it was an "inherently dangerous" tackle in which a "reasonable player" would have released Mihocek given he was in a vulnerable position.

However, following a 90-minute hearing, the Tribunal sided with Frampton, saying his actions were not careless and that Mihocek's attempt to drive through the tackle had contributed to the "dreadful injury".

Frampton gave extensive evidence, saying he approached the tackle with care, before it "all fell apart".

Much of his and Collingwood's evidence centred around Mihocek's role in the tackle, saying driving through with his head so low to the ground caused Frampton's body to raise into the air and change the momentum of the tackle.

"I think I approached cautiously with his care front of mind," Frampton said.

He described Mihocek's immediate calls for help as "distressing" before adding that he contacted his 2023 premiership teammate following the match and again following his surgery.

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The 29-year-old expressed his distress about Mihocek's injury.

"We hit the ground. I got the free kick. He sort of lay there and said he needed help, he couldn't move," Frampton said.

"That was distressing to hear. He said that a few times. It was quite confronting to see.

"He's a good friend of mine. I would never in a million years want to hurt any player, let alone Brody.

"It was a pretty stressful couple of days for me wondering what was going on with him."

It was revealed during the hearing that Mihocek, who had surgery on his neck fracture earlier this week, will miss the rest of the season.

In giving his final verdict, Gleeson said the Magpie approached the incident with caution, took care to not make forceful contact with Mihocek's head and did not pin his arms.

Billy Frampton calls for help for Brody Mihocek during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was the AFL's case that Frampton knew Mihocek was in a vulnerable position and that a reasonable player in those circumstances would have released the tackle," Gleeson said.

"While we accept that Frampton knew, or could be expected to have known, there was vulnerability associated with the position Mihocek was in, we do not accept that a reasonable player in the circumstances would have released the tackle.

"We find the majority of the force and momentum in the tackle was provided by Mihocek who was trying to drive through Frampton, who was virtually stationary."

Gleeson said the incident was not reasonably avoidable, leaving Frampton available to play for Collingwood against Port Adelaide in round 15 following its bye.