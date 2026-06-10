Billy Frampton calls for help for Brody Mihocek during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is challenging the three-game ban given to defender Billy Frampton for his tackle on Brody Mihocek.

Mihocek is up and walking after undergoing surgery on a neck fracture following the Frampton tackle in the second quarter of the Magpies' loss to Melbourne on King's Birthday at the MCG.

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The Demons forward slipped before being wrapped up by his 2023 premiership teammate, with the 33-year-old's head and neck left vulnerable in the incident.

The Match Review Officer charged Frampton with rough conduct, grading the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, leading to the three-game ban.

The Magpies have opted to challenge the finding and you can follow along below from 5.30pm AEST.