Justin Reid will take on a new position at AFL House

Adelaide list boss Justin Reid during the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE list manager Justin Reid has joined the AFL, with the League poaching him to be its new head of football performance and list management.

Reid will replace Ned Guy, who recently joined Melbourne as its new football chief.

Reid has been the Crows' list boss since 2014, building the club's group towards its 2017 Grand Final performance and then steering it through its rebuild back to the finals and the minor premiership last year.

Alongside experienced recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie, the pair have headed the Crows list needs, with Reid landing the likes of Izak Rankine and Jordan Dawson in key trades.

Before joining the Crows, Reid was a senior player agent as well, with his new position at the AFL set to see him be across the trade and player movement landscape as well as the draft.

Reid, who was a part of the AFL's program last year in guiding prospective future football managers, will lead the league's performance portfolio under Greg Swann, which includes game analysis, player movement and list management.

The Crows will start their search for a replacement for Reid ahead of the season beginning.