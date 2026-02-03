Zach Merrett has missed a training session because of illness, while fellow midfielder Jy Caldwell was dealing with a knee complaint

Zach Merrett during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on January 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON winger Xavier Duursma has hailed Zach Merrett's ability to put his failed off-season trade to Hawthorn behind him.

The former Bombers captain had a flawless pre-season, until illness forced him to miss the club's team photo day at The Hangar on Tuesday.

But after giving up his leadership role when returning from holidays in November, Merrett has been determined to lead by example.

The 30-year-old tried to force a trade to the Hawks, but Essendon wasn't willing to let the six-time Crichton Medal winner leave to one of its fiercest rivals.

"He's as good as it gets in the competition, he's fantastic," Duursma said of Merrett on Tuesday.

"Since day one (of pre-season), he's been back into it, and whatever happens in the off-season, it's been put behind us.

Zach Merrett during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on January 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think we've all connected back together again.

"As always, he's training fantastic, and he leads from the front on the ground."

Andrew McGrath, vice-captain under Merrett, has stepped up to take the top job this year.

"Their leadership style is a little bit different," Duursma said.

Andrew McGrath breaks away from Archer May during an Essendon training session at the Hangar on January 23, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"(McGrath) really gets around the guys a lot, whereas Zach was a really 'lead from the front' kind of guy, more actions and stuff on game day.

"Zach was really strong and powerful at that.

"Andy really gets around everyone in the group.

"They do have different leadership styles, but they were a really good tandem last year as captain and vice-captain."

Essendon was decimated by injuries last year and finished 15th, leading it to revamp its strength and conditioning program.

Respected high-performance boss Mathew Inness has come on board, with major changes to the Bombers' training style coming immediately.

Duursma is hoping Essendon will start reaping results with more of its best players available each week.

If they can get on top of their injury crisis, the Bombers will become a more attractive destination to potential free agents.

The biggest name who remains unsigned beyond this year is Duursma's former Port Adelaide teammate Zak Butters.

The star midfielder is exploring free agency, weighing up whether to stay with the Power or move back to Victoria.

"We always want to take in fantastic players and elite talents, Zak's certainly that," Duursma said.

"He's one of the best few players in the competition, he has been for quite a while now.

Zak Butters celebrates a goal for Port Adelaide against Essendon in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We'd always be welcoming to bring in elite talent like that.

"We want to build a powerhouse club.

"We want to be able to bring in and attract as many free agents and highly talented people as we can to come to the club and be a successful team for a long time."

As well as Merrett's absence, midfielder Jy Caldwell was hampered by a knee issue during the Bombers' training session on Tuesday.