Sullivan Robey has been cleared of major injury, but is still facing a stint on the sidelines

Sullivan Robey handballs under pressure from Will Day during the match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

SCANS have confirmed Essendon young gun Sullivan Robey suffered a partial medial ligament tear in the Bombers' loss to Hawthorn on Saturday, while defender Jordan Ridley has a minor sprain in his foot.

Robey was helped off the MCG in the third quarter and didn’t take any further part in the game against after his leg was caught in a tackle.

There were fears Robey might not play again in 2026 and he has been ruled out of next week's game against Adelaide, but the Bombers are yet to put a line through the No.9 pick's season.

"I mean for a young player to go down like he did and then he was in a fair bit of pain on the bench, we were concerned about him, but fingers crossed we get a good outcome there," Essendon interim coach Dean Soloman said post-match.

"The doctors seem to be reasonably positive. (They believe it is) nothing too major, which is a good thing, but if he is sore or if there's any risk, we won't be pushing him too hard for the rest of this year."

Learn More 21:43

Ridley exited the game in the second quarter with a foot injury, with scans showing a minor sprain to the Lisfranc joint.

He will spend the coming days settling the joint before building back up to full training, but is in doubt for Sunday's clash with Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

"It’s pleasing that both players have avoided serious injury out of last night's game, and while we'll have a better idea of likely return-to-play timelines in the coming days, we're more optimistic than we were last night," Essendon's footy manager Daniel McPherson said.

"There's still plenty to play for in the remainder of this season and we hope to get both of them back up and going."