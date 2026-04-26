Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne play out a hard-fought contest from beginning to end in Canberra

Jesse Hogan celebrates during the round seven match between Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's best start to a season in a decade has hit a road bump after Toby Greene dazzled in his milestone match to power Greater Western Sydney to a seven-point win in Canberra.

The Kangaroos were enjoying their best start to a campaign since going 9-0 in 2016, and a rousing 75-point victory against Richmond last round had heightened the club's elation.

GIANTS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

But their winning ways came to a tense end as the Giants produced a 15.15 (105) to 14.14 (98) victory on Sunday.

It was a much-needed win for GWS (3-4), who had lost four of their previous five games.

They were boosted by a flurry of returning players, including Jesse Hogan (quad), who provided the spark when he slotted two settling goals after North Melbourne shot out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter.

From there, the Giants rallied to take the lead in the second term before both teams exchanged goals in a see-sawing contest.

With scores level early in the fourth quarter, Greene and Jake Stringer grabbed crucial goals to lay the platform for a GWS victory.

North threatened a boilover when Harry Sheezel and young gun Finn O'Sullivan kicked majors to thrust their team within a goal of the home side.

Learn More 03:02

The Giants scuffed chances that would have put the result beyond doubt, but still managed to hold strong and emerge victorious.

Greene was typically inspirational as he became the most capped Giant with 268 games, going past Callan Ward's old mark.

Learn More 00:41

The 32-year-old had 27 disposals, two goals and 502 metres, while half-back Lachie Ash was also busy with 30 disposals and 757 metres gained.

Defender Lachie Whitfield (32 disposals, 18 kicks) and midfielder Clayton Oliver (26 disposals, 18 handballs) also excelled, while Stringer and Aaron Cadman had three goals apiece.

For North (4-3), Tristan Xerri returned from suspension and was instrumental with 25 disposals, 24 hit-outs, 12 tackles, and 10 clearances while Sheezel posted 32 disposals despite undergoing finger surgery during the week.

Learn More 00:47

Nick Larkey (four goals) and Caleb Daniel (30 disposals) were also prolific for the visitors.

GWS's Leek Aleer slotted the opener, but the Kangaroos flicked a switch, scoring the next four goals as Sheezel terrorised the Giants' midfield.

Hogan kicked back-to-back majors to swing the momentum into the home team's favour, and they stepped up to take the lead midway through the second quarter.

Learn More 00:59

From there, both teams went tit for tat, and scores were locked at 7.7 (49) at half-time.

The Kangaroos refused to bow to their hosts, but the Giants hung on in a desperate final 10 minutes to secure victory.

Toby shines on his big night

Sunday was game 268 for Toby Greene, taking him past Callan Ward's career tally and into top place as the Giants' games-record holder. The achievement is just another in a long line for the GWS skipper who leaves nothing in the tank every week. Greene was again among the Giants' best and the driving factor in turning momentum his side's way in the second quarter, before enjoying a moment in the third - albeit a stolen one as he took the advantage from a Nick Madden free kick that would have been the ruckman's first AFL goal.

Learn More 00:24

A Giant howler from an unlikely source

It's not often you see Lachie Whitfield make basic errors, but the two-time All-Australian messed up big time during the first quarter. Taking the kick out following a North Melbourne behind, Whitfield strolled out of the goalsquare looking upfield for a teammate. And he kept strolling, seemingly oblivious to Charlie Spargo bearing down. The new Roo couldn't believe his luck, wrapping his arms around Whitfield like an aged-care worker gathering a confused resident wandering in the gardens. Spargo got the free and the goal, Whitfield got a moment he'd rather forget.

Learn More 00:29

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.2 7.7 10.10 15.15 (105)

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.3 7.7 9.10 14.14 (98)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Stringer 3, Cadman 3, Hogan 2, Greene 2, Thomas, O'Halloran, Gothard, Daniels, Aleer

North Melbourne: Larkey 4, Curtis 2, Wardlaw, Spargo, Simpkin, Sheezel, Parker, O'Sullivan, Dovaston, Darling

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Ash, Daniels, Oliver, Angwin

North Melbourne: Xerri, Parker, O’Sullivan, Sheezel, Larkey

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: TBC

North Melbourne: TBC

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

North Melbourne: Charlie Comben (illness) replaced in selected side by Toby Pink

Crowd: TBC at Manuka Oval