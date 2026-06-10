The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium

Lachie McNeil and Riley Thilthorpe. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has regained star Riley Thilthorpe for Thursday night's huge clash against the Western Bulldogs, who have made just one change.

Thilthorpe is back from suspension for the encounter at Marvel Stadium as one of three changes for the Crows.

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The forward returns alongside Nick Murray and Luke Pedlar, with Taylor Walker (suspension), Callum Ah Chee (hamstring) and Jordon Butts (calf) out.

Adelaide has decided not to risk star Izak Rankine, who suffered a calf injury in round 11.

The Bulldogs have named Luke Kennedy, the No.62 pick in the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft, for his debut.

Kennedy comes in for Lachie McNeil (concussion).

The Bulldogs (8-5) and Crows (7-5) both sit inside the top eight ahead of the crunch clash.

The teams met in round two, when the Bulldogs won a thriller by six points at Adelaide Oval.

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THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: L.Kennedy

Out: L.McNeil (concussion)

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, R.Thilthorpe, L.Pedlar

Out: J.Butts (calf), C.Ah Chee (hamstring), T.Walker (suspension)