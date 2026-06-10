As the Crows skipper superbly leads Adelaide amid a torrent of grief, his teammates have vowed to support their skipper anytime and anywhere, writes Damian Barrett

Jordan Dawson leads his side out ahead of Adelaide's clash with Richmond in round nine. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is nowhere to hide in an AFL match, where between first and last sirens all combatants are exposed to an unforgiving, brutal workplace.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson loves this part of the football ritual. He thrives in competing against the best and is always plotting ways to break opponents, and last Thursday night, for the 165th time in a 10-year career with two clubs, he diligently went to work in a match at Adelaide Oval.

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Between those sirens, he was the Dawson the AFL world has come to expect. A brilliant ball user, a leader, a match-winner. His 22 disposals and three goals against Geelong comprised one of the finest individual, match-shaping performances of the 2026 season.

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But after clocking off from work upon the blare of the final siren, the euphoria of his brilliant role in one of the great Crows wins clashed with an unimaginable grief that has been with him, outside of those football sirens, since April.

In front of a packed Adelaide Oval as well as hundreds of thousands watching TVs and streaming devices, the transition of the unstoppable footballer into the fragile and hurting brother, son, husband and uncle was raw and shattering.

In that moment, to Dawson, football both didn't matter and yet had never mattered more.

No one ever truly knows how to best support a grieving friend, but Dawson's Crows mates have made sure that he knows they are there for him, whenever and wherever required as he and his family deal with the tragic passing of his brother Jaryd. They had his back immediately after seeing him break down last Thursday night, and have pledged to always have his back.

Taylor Walker and Jordan Dawson embrace after Dawson's goal during Adelaide's clash with Brisbane in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A group of Crows players, immediately after a night game in April, showered and then drove the 340 kilometres between Adelaide Oval and the historic, south-east of Adelaide coastal town of Robe. Just to be near Dawson and his family, if needed. A group attended Jaryd's memorial service in Robe, just before the first Showdown of 2026. Regular contact has been made with Dawson's parents, who have also been in the Crows rooms after matches, and wider family.

Dawson has never sought to be the focus of anything to do with the Crows. Since crossing to Adelaide in late 2021 after five seasons with Sydney, he has always wanted to be treated as a mere member of the playing group, and even after being named captain at the start of 2023, he has not wanted a spotlight or headlines. But long before officially gaining the skipper title, he was a leader. And somehow, even in the grief-filled haze of the past two months, he is continuing to lead both a family and a football club.

Jordan Dawson leads Adelaide from the field after the Crows' win over Richmond in round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Dawson's performances this year have been extraordinary. That he has been able to produce arguably career-best football in the five matches he has played since Jaryd's passing has not just astonished people at the Crows but left some in awe, given he has not been able to get even near what he would deem "normal" training loads. He has missed several track, strategy and leadership sessions.

The Crows have always known Dawson to have an elite football brain, and his ability to "read" matches and personally seize moments within games has become a powerful tool in coach Matthew Nicks' plans.

Nicks, particularly this season, has given Dawson a "licence" to determine the time spent on-ball and forward, a trust which ultimately proved match-winning against the Cats, where Dawson's positional smarts proved crucial.

There have been myriad significant "Dawson moments" in the matches the club has won this year with him in the team, with Nicks regularly highlighting his selflessness and goalkicking coolness in post-match debriefs.

Jordan Dawson kicks for goal during Adelaide's clash with Hawthorn in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

That Dawson has been able to elevate his already-lofty standings as a player and leader while being consumed with grief also has him truly ensconced in conversations about the greatest Crows. He may not, yet, be at Andrew McLeod, Mark Ricciuto, Tony Modra, Darren Jarman or Ben Hart levels, but he is clearly very prominent on the tier immediately below.

Dawson has won the past three Adelaide best-and-fairest awards. He was the AFL Players Association choice for best AFL captain of 2025. He was named vice-captain in the 2025 All-Australian team, with the captain that year being a "ceremonial" choice, Jeremy Cameron.

In 2026, he is on track for a fourth consecutive Crows best-and-fairest and All-Australian captaincy.

The Adelaide Crows know they cannot mend Dawson's heartache. But they are hoping he continues to find sanctuary in their weekly operations, and respite on game day. A brotherhood he has helped create is there for him, and even while consumed by a hurt that will never properly repair, he continues to be there for them.

X: @barrettdamian